 
New Wave Media

January 29, 2020

Seiche Environmental Strengthens Team

  • Amanda Hyam (Photo: Seiche Environmental)
  • Michelle Roffe (Photo: Seiche Environmental)
  • Nicky Harris (Photo: Seiche Environmental)
  • Amanda Hyam (Photo: Seiche Environmental) Amanda Hyam (Photo: Seiche Environmental)
  • Michelle Roffe (Photo: Seiche Environmental) Michelle Roffe (Photo: Seiche Environmental)
  • Nicky Harris (Photo: Seiche Environmental) Nicky Harris (Photo: Seiche Environmental)

Seiche Environmental announced three key appointments within the business: Amanda Hyam, Nicky Harris and Michelle Roffe.

Amanda Hyam, formerly Marine Wildlife Advisory and Ancillary Services Manager at GeoGuide Consultants Ltd, joins the business as Associate Director to enhance the team’s world-renowned operating in the oil and gas, marine construction and engineering, offshore renewables, and marine science sectors.

Hyam has worked for clients including Spectrum, seismic contractors such as Polarcus, SeaBird, CGG, and large oil companies including Shell, Kosmos, Statoil and ENI.

Nicky Harris is being promoted to Associate Director within the business where she has played a key role in expanding Seiche Environmental’s services. 

Michelle Roffe was recently promoted to Business Development Executive for Africa.

StatoilAfricaKOSMOS
Email

Related News

Johan Sverdrup subsea layout (Image: Equinor)

Uptick for Subsea Tree Orders Coming

Increasing activity, led by scaled down, accelerated projects and subsea tiebacks is helping drive an increasing business in the subsea industry.

Byron E. Vernicos Appointed as Ardent Rep

Byron E. Vernicos has been appointed exclusive Agent for Ardent for the Greek and Cypriot market.Ardent is a global specialist…

Copyright: AytugAskin/AdobeStock

MarTID 2020: The Maritime Training Survey is Open

The third annual global Maritime Training Insights Database (MarTID) 2020 survey is officially open.To facilitate a broader response globally…

Ethan Edson of Ocean Diagnostics demonstrates some of his microplastic sensors. Credit: Ocean Diagnostics.

SMTP Helps to Power Future Ocean Tech

On an unseasonably warm October day in San Francisco, hundreds gather in the Dogpatch district to hear about the latest innovations…

Image: Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime Shuts Down KM Contros

Kongsberg Maritime (KM), a Norwegian technology enterprise within the Kongsberg Gruppen, informed that it has suspended the…

Seafloor map showing pockmark and micro-depressions in the seafloor off Big Sur. Image: © 2019 MBARI

Researchers Find Mysterious Seafloor Holes

During a recent survey of the deep seafloor off Big Sur, MBARI researchers discovered thousands of mysterious holes or pits in the seafloor.

Featured Companies

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne CDL

Teledyne CDL is a global engineering company that designs and manufactures a variety of sensors including gyrocompasses, attitude and heading reference systems, and inertial navigation systems.

Teledyne Benthos

Teledyne Benthos, an industry leader, designs and manufactures rugged, reliable oceanographic instrumentation and sensor solutions for marine environments.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news