Seiche Environmental Strengthens Team

Seiche Environmental announced three key appointments within the business: Amanda Hyam, Nicky Harris and Michelle Roffe.



Amanda Hyam, formerly Marine Wildlife Advisory and Ancillary Services Manager at GeoGuide Consultants Ltd, joins the business as Associate Director to enhance the team’s world-renowned operating in the oil and gas, marine construction and engineering, offshore renewables, and marine science sectors.

Hyam has worked for clients including Spectrum, seismic contractors such as Polarcus, SeaBird, CGG, and large oil companies including Shell, Kosmos, Statoil and ENI.

Nicky Harris is being promoted to Associate Director within the business where she has played a key role in expanding Seiche Environmental’s services.

Michelle Roffe was recently promoted to Business Development Executive for Africa.