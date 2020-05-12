SMA Selects Teledyne CARIS

Teledyne CARIS has announced that the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) has selected Teledyne CARIS to provide tools for generalisation of bathymetric data in nautical charts.

Through a competitive tender process, SMA has chosen Teledyne CARIS to provide CARIS BASE Editor as the solution for the generalization of bathymetric data in nautical charts. The software platform will provide the tools needed to generate contours and sounding selections using automated processes as much as possible.

The addition of CARIS BASE Editor to SMA complements the existing CARIS HPD system already in place from a previous project. HPD is used for the management of spatial data and the efficient production of paper and electronic charts.