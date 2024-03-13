SMD Sells its First Electric ROV

Global subsea engineering and technology company, SMD, has announced the sale of its first electric ROV to Luxembourg-based marine contractor, Jan De Nul Group.

SMD’s Quantum EV will be integrated into Jan De Nul Group’s new cable laying vessel, Fleeming Jenkin, and deployed to offshore energy projects globally.

The new fully-electric ROV offers superior levels of stability, position-keeping, efficiency and reliability, for increased performance across a wide range of subsea applications, at a lower operational cost, says SMD.

Jan Van de Velde, Director Newbuilding at Jan De Nul Group, said: “It is a pleasure to announce our continued collaboration with fellow innovator, SMD. Once built, the Fleeming Jenkin will be the world’s largest and cleanest cable-laying vessel. Our attention to environment and climate is mirrored in SMD’s Quantum EV, which not only offers superior efficiency and reliability but also consumes less energy and drastically reduces the risk of oil contamination.”



