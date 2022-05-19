 
May 19, 2022

Sercel Acquires Geocomp

Image courtesy Sercel

Image courtesy Sercel

CGG announced today that Sercel, its Sensing & Monitoring division, has acquired Geocomp Corporation, specialized in high-value services and products for geotechnical risk management and infrastructure monitoring. 

This acquisition gives Sercel access to the US infrastructure market and will accelerate deployment of its S-lynks and S-scan infrastructure monitoring solutions.  

