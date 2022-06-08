 
June 8, 2022

Sercel Records Sales of WiNG Land Nodal System for Energy Transition Surveys

Image courtesy Sercel

Image courtesy Sercel

Sercel announced the sale of a 15,000 channel WiNG system to Smart Seismic Solutions (S3), a French seismic and geophysical survey contractor. 

This new sale comes after S3 successfully deployed WiNG in Europe on a series of extensive clean energy and mineral projects (helium, geothermal energy and salt).

Featuring QuietSeis, Sercel’s ultrasensitive broadband digital sensor, WiNG nodes are designed to deliver optimal data quality for subsurface imaging. In addition, when equipped with Sercel’s field-proven Pathfinder transmission management technology, WiNG provides operators with real-time visibility of the spread, ensuring the most comprehensive and efficient quality control.

