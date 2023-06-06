 
CGG's Sercel Sells 6000 Seabed Nodes to Sinopec

Image courtesy of Sercel

French seismic data firm CGG said Tuesday that its subsidiary Sercel had made a major sale of its GPR300 seabed nodal solution to Sinopec, the Chinese oil and gas exploration, refining, and distribution company. 

Over 6,000 nodes will be deployed this month in the Bohai Sea off the east coast of mainland China, CGG said.

According to CGG, based on Sercel’s QuietSeis MEMS technology, the GPR300 delivers "unprecedented broadband signal sensing capability and fidelity, and ultra-quiet performance to enable best-in-class subsurface imaging and outperforms conventional OBN equipment. With its compact and lightweight design, the GPR300 is easy to use whatever the deployment mode."

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said: “We are very pleased to partner with Sinopec once again and to support them in successfully completing this new complex project. 

"On the strength of our in-depth knowledge of the seismic industry and the greater opportunities we see node acquisition bringing in terms of enhanced data quality and insight for client decision-making, we believe GPR300’s design and configuration is the optimal solution for the ocean bottom node market. Having already been deployed on high-profile surveys in the Middle East region, the system is fast becoming the preferred solution worldwide.”

