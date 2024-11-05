Shearwater Nets Petrobras Contract for 3D Survey Off Suriname

Offshore seismic services specialist Shearwater Geoservices has secured a large 3D seismic survey from Petronas in Suriname.

The project, covering 6,000 square kilometers, marks the continuation of Shearwater’s commitment to Petronas in this frontier area having previously performed acquisition work in Block 52.

The Amazon Warrior vessel has been allocated to the three-month project, starting in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“High-quality seismic data is a key enabler for unlocking the vast resource potential of the prolific Suriname-Guyana basin and accelerating exploration activities.

“Shearwater’s state-of-the-art technology and capabilities enable safe and efficient acquisition of exploration seismic data with the highest quality for our clients, supporting their ambitions in this exiting area,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.