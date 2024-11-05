Wednesday, November 6, 2024
 
New Wave Media

November 5, 2024

Shearwater Nets Petrobras Contract for 3D Survey Off Suriname

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Offshore seismic services specialist Shearwater Geoservices has secured a large 3D seismic survey from Petronas in Suriname.

The project, covering 6,000 square kilometers, marks the continuation of Shearwater’s commitment to Petronas in this frontier area having previously performed acquisition work in Block 52.

The Amazon Warrior vessel has been allocated to the three-month project, starting in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“High-quality seismic data is a key enabler for unlocking the vast resource potential of the prolific Suriname-Guyana basin and accelerating exploration activities.

“Shearwater’s state-of-the-art technology and capabilities enable safe and efficient acquisition of exploration seismic data with the highest quality for our clients, supporting their ambitions in this exiting area,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Related News

Infinity Clamp (Credit: Norclamp)

Norclamp Introduces Infinity Clamp for Aging Subsea Pipelines

Norclamp, the supplier of clamps for subsea pipeline integrity, has launched Infinity Clamp, a solution that addresses critical…

Location map showing the Heimdal Terrace, Utsira and Sleipner OBN data coverage (Credit: Viridien)

Viridien, TGS and Aquila Holdings Deliver Utsira OBN Reprocessing Project

Viridien and its partners TGS and Aquila Holdings, under its subsidiary Axxis Multi Client, have completed the reprocessing…

Viridien, SLB Conclude Multi-Client Survey in Australia's Bonaparte Basin

Viridien, formerly CGG, and SLB have completed the data acquisition for a multi-client survey in Bonaparte Basin, offshore…

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Geoservices Gets Asia Pacific Survey Job

Offshore seismic services contractor Shearwater Geoservices has secured work on two survey projects in Asia Pacific.Shearwater…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro to Collect Metocean Data for Ørsted’s Offshore Wind Farms in Australia

Fugro has been selected by Ørsted to undertake a 12-month floating lidar measurement campaign for its Gippsland offshore wind farms…

SW Tasman (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Lands OBN Survey Job for TotalEnergies off Angola

Marine seismic acquisition firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured a contract from TotalEnergies for an Ocean Bottom Node…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Survey Notes
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news