Shearwater Gets 4D seismic Job at Ghana’s Jubilee Field

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Marine seismic acquisition firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured a 4D seismic monitoring contract for the Jubilee field in Ghana, operated by Tullow Ghana.

The two-month survey will be conducted early 2025.

This will be the first contract conducted by Shearwater Ghana, in conjunction with local partner Destra Energy, and will include considerable local content participation, the company said.

“Our leading towed streamer technology is an ideal fit for the Jubilee field, enabling repeatable surveys to provide Tullow and partners with high-quality data in support of better-informed reservoir optimization. We look forward to executing this project as part of our long-standing commitment to our clients in Ghana and West Africa,” said Irene Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

