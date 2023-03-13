Tuesday, March 14, 2023
 
New Wave Media

March 13, 2023

Silicon Sensing Appoints Dr. Marshall as Chief Engineer

Dr. Mark Marshall, Chief Engineer, Silicon Sensing Systems. Image courtesy Silicon Sensing

Dr. Mark Marshall, Chief Engineer, Silicon Sensing Systems. Image courtesy Silicon Sensing

Dr. Mark Marshall was appointed as Chief Engineer of Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd.  Dr. Marshall joined Silicon Sensing in 2017 as the lead engineer on numerous inertial programs.  Immediately prior to commencing as Chief Engineer he was the company’s Consultant Engineer and Electronics Discipline Manager.  In this role he was responsible for the electronics and mechanical design of the company’s latest generation, tactical grade inertial measurement unit (IMU) - the DMU41.

“These are remarkable times in inertial sensing with a long held technological status quo now rapidly shifting," said Dr. Marshall. "A number of recent micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) inertial product launches are truly challenging fiber-optic gyro (FOG) performance for the first time – with products that are much more compact and rugged - and less power consuming. One of these market disrupting products is our DMU41 9 degrees of freedom (DoF) IMU.”

Before joining Silicon Sensing Dr Marshall worked as a senior research engineer in the field of laparoscopic electro-surgical instruments.  He has a 1st class honours degree in Computer Aided Engineering, an MSc in Advanced Manufacturing Systems and a PhD from the University of Cambridge.

Related News

Illustration only ©Victor Ivin/AdobeStock

Philippines to Deploy Subsea ROV to Pinpoint Location of Stricken Tanker

Philippine authorities believe they have found the location of a tanker that sank off a central province last week, the environment…

Image courtesy Exail

DriX USV Takes Part in Middle East Naval Exercise

Following the success of the Digital Horizon 22 Unmanned & Artificial Intelligence Exercise organized by the U.S. Navy in Bahrain…

Image courtesy NOC

NOC Expedition Seeks Answers on Subsea Mining Impacts

Scientists from the National Oceanography Center (NOC) have embarked on a month-long research expedition from Costa Rica…

Irpa development illustration - Credit: Equinor

TechnipFMC's Subsea Production System for Equinor's Irpa Project

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC said Thursday it had won a "significant" contract from Equinor to deliver subsea production…

Vattenfall’s Aberdeen Bay Windfarm, where the Oasis Power Buoy aims to be installed - Image Supplied

Funding Granted for "World’s First" Vessel Charging Station within Offshore Wind Farm

A renewable energy technology consortium has secured £1.5 million funding to what they say is "the world’s first offshore…

Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Transocean's Drillship to be Used for Deep-Sea Mineral Exploration

Offshore drilling company Transocean has agreed to invest in DEME Group’s subsidiary Global Sea Mineral Resources NV (“GSR”)…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

UL Assistant Engineer

● Weeks Marine, Inc. ● Covington, LA, Louisiana, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news