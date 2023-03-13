Silicon Sensing Appoints Dr. Marshall as Chief Engineer

Dr. Mark Marshall was appointed as Chief Engineer of Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd. Dr. Marshall joined Silicon Sensing in 2017 as the lead engineer on numerous inertial programs. Immediately prior to commencing as Chief Engineer he was the company’s Consultant Engineer and Electronics Discipline Manager. In this role he was responsible for the electronics and mechanical design of the company’s latest generation, tactical grade inertial measurement unit (IMU) - the DMU41.

“These are remarkable times in inertial sensing with a long held technological status quo now rapidly shifting," said Dr. Marshall. "A number of recent micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) inertial product launches are truly challenging fiber-optic gyro (FOG) performance for the first time – with products that are much more compact and rugged - and less power consuming. One of these market disrupting products is our DMU41 9 degrees of freedom (DoF) IMU.”

Before joining Silicon Sensing Dr Marshall worked as a senior research engineer in the field of laparoscopic electro-surgical instruments. He has a 1st class honours degree in Computer Aided Engineering, an MSc in Advanced Manufacturing Systems and a PhD from the University of Cambridge.