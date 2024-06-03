 
New Wave Media

June 3, 2024

Silicon Sensing Establishes US Office

Silicon Sensing MEMS inertial measurement units in test. (Photo: Silicon Sensing)

Silicon Sensing MEMS inertial measurement units in test. (Photo: Silicon Sensing)

Silicon Sensing announced plans to open its first U.S. office, with a dedicated in-country team lead by the new head of sales – Americas, Kevin Swain.

David Somerville, General Manager, Silicon Sensing, said, “This is an exciting development for us and reflects the growing demand for our products in the region, a growth which is forecast to continue over the coming years as the need increases for precision motion sensing for ever-more compact platforms, whether on land, sea, air or in space.”

The U.K.-based firm supplies gyros, accelerometers and inertial measurement units into diverse markets including autonomous vehicles, surveying and mapping, space, defence, aerospace and construction and industrial machinery. Some of these markets will experience double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for inertial sensors through to 2030, alongside fast-evolving inertial requirements for a new generation of applications, the company said.

“We expect our next generation of products, currently in development, to take micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) inertial performance to new levels, redefining what this technology is capable of. This vital new presence in North America will ensure we are prepared with effective, responsive in-region support,” Somerville said.

The new office will be situated in Lake Mary, Fla. and will support personnel covering all U.S. time zones, with direct access also available for customers in South America and Canada.

Swain said, “Our goal is to ensure our existing customer base, in both the commercial and defense markets, is well supported, recognizing how critical their projects can be. And then to provide an accessible response to new customer enquiries in the region. These are exciting times when we are regularly approached to discuss new, innovative – sometimes unexpected - projects that require effective, sustained precise motion sensing. This role and this office will offer a local contact for those discussions.”

Swain comes to this new role from Psionic where he was Sr. Director of Defense. He started his career in inertial products with Silicon Sensing some 20 years ago, assuming positions of increasing responsibility until 2020. He then took a position outside of the company, returning to Silicon Sensing to take up this role.

Kevin Swain, Head of Sales, Americas. (Photo: Silicon Sensing)

Related News

Josh O’Brien (Marine Technician) and Annabelle Adams-Beyea (Student, Montana State University) remove Niskin bottles from the CTD rosette prior to a re-deployment. Highly sensitive oxygen sensors were mounted on the CTD rosette which were used to make measurements of the extent of the oxygen minimum zone. "CTD" stands for conductivity, temperature, and depth, and refers to a package of electronic devices used to detect how the conductivity and temperature of water changes relative to depth. Cred

DISCOVERY: New Tech Aids Understanding of the Oxygen Minimum Zone

Using a new technology called a mini trace analyzer insitu logger, or mTail, an international team of scientists on a Schmidt…

Copyright Peter Hermes Furian/AdobeStock

Philippines Takes China to Task Over Coral Reef Destruction

The Philippines is challenging China to open Scarborough Shoal to international scrutiny after it accused Beijing of destroying…

Sapura Ônix on its way to Atlanta Field (Credit: Enauta)

Sapura Ônix Heads to Atlanta Field to Install Subsea Equipment

The specialized vessel Sapura Ônix is on its way to Atlanta Field in Santos Basin, offshore Brazil, where it will carry out…

(Photo: VideoRay)

VideoRay Awarded $92.6 Million US Navy Contract

VideoRay was awarded a $92.6 million five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the continuous production…

Kraken Robotics' KATFISH and ALARS systems (Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Scoops Multi-Million-Dollar Orders for Subsea Security Equipment

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has received orders for its subsea security equipment worth $3.7 million.The…

A long-range unmanned surface vessel (LRUSV) transits the Pacific Ocean during Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.1, March 07, 2024. IBP 24.1 is a U.S. Pacific Fleet experiment, executed by U.S. 3rd Fleet, operationalizing multi-domain employment of unmanned systems to create fleet warfighting advantages. (Photo: Ian Delossantos / U.S. Navy)

Sea Drone Warfare has Arrived, and the US is Floundering

The U.S. Navy's efforts to build a fleet of unmanned vessels are faltering because the Pentagon remains wedded to big shipbuilding projects…

Featured Companies

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

News of Note
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Maintenance Planner

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT ● Larkspur, CA, United States

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news