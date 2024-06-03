Silicon Sensing Establishes US Office

Silicon Sensing announced plans to open its first U.S. office, with a dedicated in-country team lead by the new head of sales – Americas, Kevin Swain.

David Somerville, General Manager, Silicon Sensing, said, “This is an exciting development for us and reflects the growing demand for our products in the region, a growth which is forecast to continue over the coming years as the need increases for precision motion sensing for ever-more compact platforms, whether on land, sea, air or in space.”

The U.K.-based firm supplies gyros, accelerometers and inertial measurement units into diverse markets including autonomous vehicles, surveying and mapping, space, defence, aerospace and construction and industrial machinery. Some of these markets will experience double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for inertial sensors through to 2030, alongside fast-evolving inertial requirements for a new generation of applications, the company said.

“We expect our next generation of products, currently in development, to take micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) inertial performance to new levels, redefining what this technology is capable of. This vital new presence in North America will ensure we are prepared with effective, responsive in-region support,” Somerville said.

The new office will be situated in Lake Mary, Fla. and will support personnel covering all U.S. time zones, with direct access also available for customers in South America and Canada.

Swain said, “Our goal is to ensure our existing customer base, in both the commercial and defense markets, is well supported, recognizing how critical their projects can be. And then to provide an accessible response to new customer enquiries in the region. These are exciting times when we are regularly approached to discuss new, innovative – sometimes unexpected - projects that require effective, sustained precise motion sensing. This role and this office will offer a local contact for those discussions.”

Swain comes to this new role from Psionic where he was Sr. Director of Defense. He started his career in inertial products with Silicon Sensing some 20 years ago, assuming positions of increasing responsibility until 2020. He then took a position outside of the company, returning to Silicon Sensing to take up this role.

Kevin Swain, Head of Sales, Americas. (Photo: Silicon Sensing)