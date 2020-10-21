 
October 21, 2020

Singapore: MENCK Assembles Pile Driver for Offshore Wind Projects in Asia

Credit: Acteon

Credit: Acteon

Germany-based MENCK, an Acteon offshore engineering firm specializing in hydraulic pile-driving services, has delivered a 175-ton ram weight to its Singapore premises.

The ram weight is part of an MHU3500S hydraulic hammer to be assembled in-region for subsequent delivery for use on offshore wind projects in Asia.

According to info available on MENCK's website, the MHU3500S hammer is part of the company's above and shallow water series and, per MENCK, is reported to be the largest such hammer in the world.

"This marks the first time that MENCK has completed such a large hammer assembly in Singapore. This project enhances Acteon’s presence in Singapore and demonstrates the regional capability to assemble, maintain and overhaul hammers and other equipment of all sizes and for all energy market segments," Acteon said.

