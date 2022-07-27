Tech File: Smartgyro Stabilization for Diverse Marine’s Hydronaut Vessels

A new 18-m craft for the Nauticus robotic navy fleet will be fitted with Smartgyro’s SG80 units for roll reduction in manned and unmanned operations.

Golden Arrow Marine is supplying Smartgyro SG80 gyroscopic stabilization units to Cowes boatbuilder Diverse Marine for installation on its new 18-m Hydronaut vessels for Houston-based Nauticus Robotics.

The Smartgyro SG80 is innovative in that it can be serviced, maintained and assembled directly inside the boat, suitable for both new builds and refits.

Smartgyro’s UK Master Dealer Golden Arrow Marine has partnered with Nauticus Robotics, a developer of offshore subsea and surface robots and autonomy software, to construct the initial production run of the Hydronaut for its Nauticus Fleet. Production and delivery of the first two vessels is scheduled for Q1 2023, with the remainder being fulfilled by the end of 2024.

An autonomous UAV deployment daughter craft, Hydronaut’s primary objective is to support the launch, recovery and real-time operations of Aquanaut, its undersea robotic counterpart. Hydronaut ferries Aquanaut to and from the worksite and supports battery recharges as well as the communications link from the local remote operations center for supervised autonomous operations. Nauticus’ Houston-based global remote operations center provides additional technical and operational support.

The SG80 is suitable for vessels over 60 feet, weighing 980 kg (2160 lb) and measuring 1.08 x 1.11 x 0.87 m (42.4 x 43.7 x 34.3 in).

Stabilization technology company Smartgyro currently offers a full range of gyro stabilizers, consisting of the SG20, SG40, SG60 and SG80 models for boats from 30 ft to over 80 ft, with further units under development.

The Smartgyro SG80 gyro stabilizer. Image courtesy Smartgyro







