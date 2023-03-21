Tuesday, March 21, 2023
 
New Wave Media

March 21, 2023

Solent Guardian to Host Tech Demos by aae, Klein @ Ocean Business

Image courtesy Briggs Marine

Image courtesy Briggs Marine

At Ocean Business in Southampton, UK next month, Briggs Marine's Solent Guardian will be on the docks to help innovators display their new tech.

aae technologies will host demonstrations of its integrated INS + USBL positioning system, Pyxis, joined onboard by Klein which will be launching the new 4K-UHR side scan sonar.

The company will be using the Solent Guardian to run demonstrations of its integrated INS + USBL positioning system, Pyxis. Building on decades of in-house experience in subsea acoustics, Pyxis takes the best of the company’s subsea acoustic tracking technology and combines it with a highly advanced MEMS-based inertial navigation system (INS) from SBG Systems. As a fully integrated, factory fitted package, Pyxis is a portable, calibration-free USBL system able to operate immediately from a vessel of opportunity or as a permanent installation, providing major advantages in accuracy and performance, as well as time and cost savings.

Briggs Marine’s five ‘Guardian’ class’ survey vessels are the ideal platforms for carrying out a wide range of nearshore and coastal survey activities. Coded to MCA Category 2 and capable of carrying up to 12 passengers, the vessels can be mobilised anywhere in the UK or further afield if necessary. Vessels are available for short or long term charter and are well proven for delivery of hydrographic, environmental, geophysical and oceanographic surveys.

Related News

(Photo: Loke Marine Minerals)

Norway's Loke Buys UK Deep-sea Mining Firm from Lockheed

Norway's Loke Marine Minerals has acquired deep-sea mining firm UK Seabed Resources (UKSR) from Lockheed Martin, the companies…

Credit:Fugro

Petrobras Partners with Fugro for Pioneering Remote ROV Survey

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro and Brazil's national oil company Petrobras have completed what they say is Brazil's first…

©DEME

Belgian Firms Unveil Harsh-environment Offshore Floating Solar Tech

The Belgian companies DEME, Tractebel, and Jan De Nul on Wednesday introduced a new harsh-environment offshore floating solar…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo Danish Defence

Report: Russia to Mothball Damaged Nord Stream Gas Pipelines

Russia's ruptured undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines are set to be sealed up and mothballed as there are no immediate plans…

Image of the schooner-barge Ironton as it sits on the lake floor today. This image is a point cloud extracted from water column returns from multibeam sonar. Image Credit: Ocean Exploration Trust/NOAA Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary

Discovery: Historic Shipwreck Found in Lake Huron

Researchers from NOAA, the state of Michigan, and Ocean Exploration Trust discovered an intact shipwreck resting hundreds…

Image courtesy NOC

NOC Expedition Seeks Answers on Subsea Mining Impacts

Scientists from the National Oceanography Center (NOC) have embarked on a month-long research expedition from Costa Rica…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Radio Electronics Technician Advancement Program

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news