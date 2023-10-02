Tuesday, October 3, 2023
 
New Wave Media

October 2, 2023

Aker Solutions, SLB, and Subsea 7 Create Subsea Joint Venture

Credit:Aker Solutions

Credit:Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions, SLB, and Subsea 7 have closed the previously proposed transaction to create a subsea joint venture.

The new business, which will adopt the OneSubsea name, will drive innovation and efficiency in subsea production by helping customers unlock reserves and reduce cycle time, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

"OneSubsea now comprises Aker Solutions’ and SLB’s subsea businesses, which include an extensive complementary subsea production and processing technology portfolio, world-class manufacturing scale and capacity, access to industry-leading reservoir and digital domain expertise, unique pore-to-process integration capabilities and strengthened R&D capabilities," the companies said.

“By combining our strong and complementary competencies and technologies, we will deliver an industry step change that will benefit our customers and employees while significantly increasing shareholder value. For Aker Solutions, today also marks a defining moment in our strategy. We have transitioned from having a stand-alone subsea business to becoming a proud co-owner of a world-leading subsea company,” said Kjetel Digre, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Solutions.

Mads Hjelmeland, a Norwegian national previously SLB’s Director of Subsea Production Systems, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of OneSubsea.  

"OneSubsea’s extensive technology portfolio and engineering expertise enable us to address future market trends and needs at a unique scale.  In doing so, we aim to fulfil our purpose of expanding the frontiers of subsea to drive a sustainable energy future,” said Hjelmeland. “We will accelerate innovation and contribute to the ambition of our customers to optimize their production and reduce emissions in their subsea operations.”

OneSubsea will be headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and Houston, Texas, with 11,000 people working in all key operating regions around the world.
Aker Solutions is a 20 percent owner in the joint venture, with SLB holding 70 percent and Subsea 7 holding 10 percent. 

In addition, Aker Solutions receives a total consideration of USD 700 million for the sale of a 20 percent ownership in the joint venture, namely through receiving $306.5 million in proceeds from SLB settled in the form of 5,057,706 shares in SLB; receiving $306.5 million in proceeds from 10 percent divestment to Subsea 7 where $153.25 million of these have been settled in cash at closing and the remaining USD 153.25 million will be settled, with interest, at the latest on June 30, 2024; and receiving $87.5 million in proceeds from a vendor note from the JV to be paid, with interest, to Aker Solutions with minimum 50 percent one year from closing and the remainder within two years from closing.

"Aker Solutions has retained about USD 300 million in operational cash flow from the subsea business from the second quarter 2022 to date. The subsea joint venture will be an important contributor to Aker Solutions profits moving forward through the 20 percent ownership in a larger and stronger subsea company. The estimated synergy potential in the new joint venture is more than USD 100 million per annum in the medium term and the joint venture will have an attractive dividend policy," Aker Solutions said.

"Aker Solutions estimates 2023 revenues, excluding Subsea, to be about NOK 34 billion. This business has a solid order backlog of more than NOK 73 billion, providing strong visibility moving forward, and is well positioned to seize opportunities in rapidly changing energy markets," the company added.


Related News

Credit: Scana

Scana's Subseatec Nets 'Sizeable' Contract for US Gulf of Mexico Subsea Project

Scana-owned Subseatec has signed a "sizeable" contract with an unnamed international energy company to deliver steel stress…

Credit: Aker BP (file image)

Aker BP Taps Multiconsult for Yggdrasil Power from Shore Project Work

Oslo-listed company Multiconsult has been selected as an advisor to Aker BP for civil engineering, consultancy, and supervision…

BAE Systems Secures $4,81B Funding for Next-Gen Nuclear Submarine Program

The UK Ministry of Defense has awarded £3.95 billion (currently ~$4,81 billion) of funding to BAE Systems for the next phase…

Credit: Taiwan President Website

VIDEO: Taiwan Reveals First Domestically Made Submarine in Defense Milestone

Taiwan unveiled its first domestically developed submarine on Thursday, a major step in a project aimed at strengthening…

SW Bell Credit: Shearwater GeoServices

AUV Specialist Argeo Partners Up With Marine Seismic Giant Shearwater GeoServices

Argeo, a provider of robotic and digital solutions for the ocean space, and Shearwater GeoServices, a global provider of…

Credit: Matvejs/AdobeStock

CRP Subsea to Supply Cable Protection System for Offshore Wind Farms in Taiwan

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has been awarded a contract by Ørsted to provide NjordGuard, an integrated cable protection system…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

NOAA Seed Funding Gives Small Startup a Boost
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news