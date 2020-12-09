 
New Wave Media

December 9, 2020

Sonardyne's Sensors for Ocean Infinity's Armada USV Fleet

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity, a U.S. based marine survey firm developing the world's largest fleet of unmanned surface vessels - Armada - has ordered Sonardyne sensors for its robotic vessels.

As reported previously, Ocean Infinity in February launched Armada, a marine technology and data company boasting the industry's largest fleet of unmanned surface vehicles (USV).

Sonardyne said Wednesday it would provide the first wave of Ocean Infinity’s new Armada fleet with key sensor technologies for underwater platform navigation, tracking, control, and communications, as well as ensuring uninterrupted surface navigation, even when global navigation satellite system (GNSS) services are degraded or denied.

The low-emission robotic fleet will initially see 17 bespoke designed uncrewed vessels added to Ocean Infinity’s existing robotics fleet.

The vessels will be able to perform offshore data acquisition and intervention in both shallow and deepwater operating regions. The vessels will use a range of underwater platforms, including remotely deploying autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Sonardyne’s package includes surface and subsea navigation sensors to remotely support deployment, operations and recovery of underwater robotic systems from an uncrewed vessel, from anywhere in the world. 

That includes being able to accurately track and control multiple robotics systems simultaneously and provide water current profile information, as well as support vessel dynamic positioning during critical phases of an operation.

According to Sonardyne, the systems also provide navigation redundancy in the event of GNSS outages, which could occur while operating in multipath or shadowed environments, such as fjords or near large structures or where signals are deliberately interfered with.

Delivery of Sonardyne equipment for the first wave of Armada fleet vessels will be made by the end of this year. Further deliveries will be made through 2021.

Alan MacDonald, Sales Manager, Sonardyne, says, “Over recent years, we’ve been focused in Sonardyne on developing the flexible technologies that are required to support the revolution that is taking place in both surface and subsea marine robotics. Consequently, we’re very pleased to be part of Armada’s pioneering vision to deploy robotics at scale. These systems will help a wide variety of industries to reduce how many people they need to send to sea as well as dramatically reduce CO2 emissions, by deploying these smaller, more efficient vessels out.”

Ocean Infinity expects the first Armada vessel to be delivered in 2021 and, along with the remainder of the fleet, will be controlled and operated by experienced mariners via satellite communication from onshore control facilities in Austin, Texas, and Southampton, England.

Related News

VIDEO Interview: Steve Hall, Chief Executive, Society for Underwater Technology

Last month MTR interviewed Steve Hall, Chief Executive of the Society for Underwater Technology (SUT), for his insights on the growth…

The 54 x 16.5-foot Research Vesssel Elakha which was built in 2001 at Rozema Boat Works, recently repowered with Cummins engines. Photo: Alan Haig/Brown/Cummins

Elakha: The Repowering of OSU's Valued Research Vessel

Ocean science is in high demand by scientists studying ocean acidification, wave energy, seabed composition, changing water temperatures…

Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

Recently  the United States Navy  and NOAA signed an agreement to jointly expand the development and operations of unmanned…

Image Courtesy Columbia Power Technologies

Autonomous Offshore Power Trials Get Underway off Hawaii

With the advent of autonomy on and under the water, part of the value proposition is the ability to stay at sea, on station…

The AutoNaut Caravela wave propelled unmanned surface vessel with its SeaGlider payload. Photo: AutoNaut

Unmanned Marine Systems, Squared

Unmanned platforms and underwater vehicles have been providing new ways for ocean scientists to study the ocean in more detail…

Figure 5: Drill Centre and Flowlines

Kraken Robotics Wraps Third OceanVision Survey Campaign

Canadia subsea robotic company Kraken Robotics has completed its third offshore data acquisition and technology demonstration…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Valuehandlers International Limited

Valuehandlers is a freight forwarding expert and logistics firm that specializes in the provision of total logistic services which include specifically: Air cargo shipping, Sea or Ocean shipping, Express Parcel, E-commerce logistics, Import and Export Documentation…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Director of Supply Chain Management

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news