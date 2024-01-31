Thursday, February 1, 2024
 
Southeast Asia’s 1MW Tidal Energy Plant to Feature HydroWing Tech

The HydroWing tidal energy device (Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

The HydroWing tidal energy device (Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

Energies PH, through its affiliate San Bernardino Ocean Power Corporation, has awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to Inyanga Marine Energy Group to build tidal energy plant in Southeast Asia, which will feature HydroWing technology.

The location of the plant will be at the remote Capul Island of Northern Samar in the Philippines, along the San Bernardino Strait, a passage well-known for the strength of its marine currents.

San Bernardino Ocean Power Corporation awarded an EPC contract to Inyanga following a tender launched in January 2023.

The 1MW project, which is expected to deployed in late 2025, will use Inyanga’s innovative HydroWing tidal stream technology.

The HydroWing tidal stream turbines will be connected to the electrical network of Capul, an off-grid island currently relying on a 750 kW diesel power plant.

The first stage of the project consists of a 1MW tidal power plant, to be connected into a microgrid network coupled with Solar PV and energy storage, delivering a reliable alternative to fossil-based power generation.

“As we embark on this pioneering tidal power plant for the Philippines, our vision is to replicate this in several off-grid sites all over the country to provide electricity in the hinterlands.

“We see the initial project in Capul as a catapult to achieving our goal of helping create sustainable communities across the Philippines.

“The electric power that reaches families in remote areas enables them to have better access to education, health services as well as livelihood opportunities,” said Antonio Ver, co-chairman and CEO of Energies PH.

“We are looking forward to working with Energies PH on the delivery of this transformational project for the region. Tidal stream energy is the most predictable and reliable form of renewable energy. Our HydroWing technology is at the cutting edge of innovation and provides a cost-effective solution to harvesting the power of the ocean’s tides,” added Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga.

Other tidal power generation sites planned for subsequent deployment by San Bernardino Ocean Power Corporation are in San Antonio Island, also in Northern Samar, and the Calintaan Island in Matnog, Sorsogon.

The Ocean Robot Revolution: Reviewing the Latest in Marine Autonomy Tech
