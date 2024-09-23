Monday, September 23, 2024
 
New Wave Media

September 23, 2024

Start me Up! Giving a Leg Up to Ocean Tech Startups

Paula Mendonça, Executive Director, Ocean StartUp Project. Image courtesy Ocean StartUp Project

Paula Mendonça, Executive Director, Ocean StartUp Project. Image courtesy Ocean StartUp Project

Paula Mendonça came to St. Johns, Newfoundland & Labrador more than two decades ago from her native Portugal, and never left. Today, the energetic Mendonça serves as Executive Director of the Ocean StartUp Project, a national group that aims to “inspire, initiate & invest in early stage ocean technology startups.”


Paula Mendonça left her native Portugal more than two decades ago to move the St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador to pursue her PhD. Today she leverages both her love of the ocean with her background in Marine Biology and her career in “building around entrepreneurship, research commercialization, and innovation. So, thrilled to be doing this role right now,” she said.

Ocean StartUp Project, as it reads on its website:

  • Under three pillars – inspire, initiate and invest – our approach is clear: with an ocean-centric vision, we seamlessly bridge the gap from concept to market, providing support that integrates perfectly with the broader innovation network of accelerators, incubators, and support entities. Our mission extends beyond our borders, attracting international startups to Canadian shores to build their oceantech ventures, while simultaneously propelling Canadian startups onto the global stage. This dual focus enriches Canada’s innovation landscape, transforming the ocean from just a frontier into a global hub for technological advancement.

The Ocean Startup Project is relatively new, brought together in 2020, and since them “we have supported 184 startups and we have awarded more than 3.2 million in funding through all of our programs. That number is going to raise really quickly, because we [recently announced] the next 25 startups that are participating in the Ocean Idea Challenge,” said Mendonça.

But that is simply the tip of the iceberg, and Mendonça continued “In terms of job creation, 350 jobs national-wise and the challenge winners have raised about 19 million in equity investment and 14 million in non-dilutive funding.”

Important numbers that apply directly to the Ocean Startup Project are telling, too, as Mendonça boasts: “Ocean Startup Project was also recognized as the top five accelerator incubator in North America and top 10 globally in the blue economy sector!”

Watch the full interview on MTR TV with Paula and learn more about:

  • Lab2Market, a nation-wide suite of programs, with the purpose of fostering an entrepreneurship mindset and entrepreneurial competencies in academics.  The purpose is for researchers to look at what they're doing in the lab, [and look at it with a] commercialization lens.
  • Her favorite start-ups that have come into their own, including one that use AI and blue carbon credits to manage marine protected areas; and a company developing a “co-pilot” to help shipping companies better optimize fleet operations.
  • The importance of having support from the local Newfoundland & Labrador cluster.



Related News

Photo copyrigght GT

Editorial : Inside the Power of Newfoundland & Labrador

Earlier this year I was invited to St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador, to discover how the cumulative maritime, offshore…

© Nabugu / Adobe Stock

NOAA and Esri Collaborate to Revolutionize Ocean Data Accessibility

In a move to enhance the accessibility and utility of ocean and coastal data, NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and Esri…

(Photo: HII)

HII Delivers REMUS 620 UUVs to NOAA

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced that its Mission Technologies division has built and delivered two REMUS 620…

(Photo: Kongsberg Discovery)

HUGIN Endurance AUV Smashes Records in Multi-week Fully Autonomous Mission

Kongsberg Discovery is reporting a major achievement in the field of autonomous underwater technology with its latest milestone…

© dejavudesigns / Adobe Stock

Russian 'Spy Whale' Hvaldimir Found Dead Near Norway

A beluga whale that was suspected of spying for Russia after being discovered in Norwegian waters five years ago has been found dead…

MacArtney supplies turnkey and purpose-built solutions that integrate Sea-Bird Scientific instruments, including vertical profiling CTD systems. Image courtesy Sea-Bird Scientific

MacArtney, Sea-Bird Scientific Sign Distribution Agreement

MacArtney announced a partnership to distribute Sea-Bird Scientific's comprehensive precision instruments, extending their…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
Newfoundland and Labrador
eMagazine Supplement
Newfoundland and Labrador
Sponsored by:
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news