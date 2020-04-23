Stinger Subsea Drones to Inspect Equinor's Offshore Platforms

Norwegian underwater drone specialist Stinger has been awarded a subsea inspection contract by the country's oil giant Equinor.

Under the contract, Stinger will provide inspection activities on several offshore oil and gas platforms operated by Equinor.

Stinger said Thursday that the scope of work would cover work in 2020, but Equinor will have further five one-year options to extend the agreement.

Stinger will utilize ARROV underwater drones and tools tailored for the harsh conditions of the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Under the contract, Stinger will provide subsea inspection services at Sleipner, Statfjord, Gudrun, Draupner, Gina Krog, and Johan Sverdrup offshore facilities.

"Other installations may be added to the list at a later stage," Stinger said. The company did not provide the financial details of the deal.

“We are very pleased to have received this contract during these challenging times for the entire industry and I am proud of my innovative and talented staff who develop world-leading technology and services,” Bjarte Langeland, CEO at Stinger, said.

Offshore Engineer reached out to Stinger's CEO hoping to get more details on the work scope, the number of ROVs to be deployed and on the financial value of the contract.

Langeland said he couldn't speak about the financials, "but what I can say is that the savings compared to traditional equipment is significant."

"Number of vehicles and crews will depend upon parallel operations, but we are rigging the company for growth in respect of staff, contractors, and equipment," he said.



