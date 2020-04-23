 
New Wave Media

April 23, 2020

Stinger Subsea Drones to Inspect Equinor's Offshore Platforms

  • Gina Krog platform; Image by Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor
  • A Stinger ROV that will be used for Equinor Inspection / Image Credit: Stinger
  • Gina Krog platform; Image by Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor Gina Krog platform; Image by Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor
  • A Stinger ROV that will be used for Equinor Inspection / Image Credit: Stinger A Stinger ROV that will be used for Equinor Inspection / Image Credit: Stinger

Norwegian underwater drone specialist Stinger has been awarded a subsea inspection contract by the country's oil giant Equinor.

Under the contract, Stinger will provide inspection activities on several offshore oil and gas platforms operated by Equinor.

Stinger said Thursday that the scope of work would cover work in 2020, but Equinor will have further five one-year options to extend the agreement.

Stinger will utilize ARROV underwater drones and tools tailored for the harsh conditions of the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Under the contract, Stinger will provide subsea inspection services at Sleipner, Statfjord, Gudrun, Draupner, Gina Krog, and Johan Sverdrup offshore facilities. 

"Other installations may be added to the list at a later stage," Stinger said. The company did not provide the financial details of the deal.

“We are very pleased to have received this contract during these challenging times for the entire industry and I am proud of my innovative and talented staff who develop world-leading technology and services,” Bjarte Langeland, CEO at Stinger, said.

Offshore Engineer reached out to Stinger's CEO hoping to get more details on the work scope, the number of ROVs to be deployed and on the financial value of the contract.

Langeland said he couldn't speak about the financials, "but what I can say is that the savings compared to traditional equipment is significant."

"Number of vehicles and crews will depend upon parallel operations, but we are rigging the company for growth in respect of staff, contractors, and equipment," he said.


Email

Related News

Barry Macleod, Rever Offshore CEO - Image by Rever Offshore

'Major' North Sea Deal for Rever Offshore with Perenco

UK-based Rever Offshore has said it has won "a major" contract win with Perenco the Southern North Sea.The company said the…

(Image: BMT)

BMT Unveils Hull-form for Autonomous Operations

Engineering firm BMT has unveiled a new hull-form specifically designed for long range autonomous operations. The Pentamaran…

SUNFISH in a Cave, and the Data used for SLAM (Credit Stone Aerospace)

Untethered Vehicle Tech Continues to Advance Autonomy

Social distancing is a new fact of life for most, but not long-ago technical conferences brought experts together. In early February…

Photos: Island Offshore/Droneinfo

OSV Powers Up for Deepwater Efficiency the Island Offshore Way

While facing the same challenging market conditions as offshore vessel owners and service companies worldwide, Norway’s Island…

The first container loaded onto the MV Pride contains furniture products.(Photot: AMSA)

First YM Efficiency Containers Retrieved

Work is underway to retrieve dozens of containers lost from a containership off the coast of Australia, with the first boxes…

Electric Motor Selection for Underwater Vehicles: Considerations of Partial Load Efficiency

It is easy to appreciate why permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs) are popular for use in underwater vehicles (UVs).

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

REDCAI S.A. Naval and Marine Electronics

Marine electronics for vessels and professional ships company. Distributor, designer, manufacturer, installer and supplier of naval and marine electronics equipment and services. With head office in Madrid and full coverage around the entire spanish coast (Galicia, the Basque Country, Catalonia, Algeciras, Canarias).
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news