TGS Gets 4D Streamer Acquisition Job at Vår Energi’s Goliat Field

(Credit: TGS)

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has secured a 4D streamer acquisition project in the Barents Sea covering the Vår Energi-operated Goliat field.

The Goliat 4D project is scheduled to start in July.

The total duration of the project is approximately 20 days, according to TGS.

"We are very pleased to secure more 4D work on the Norwegian continental shelf for the 2025 summer season.

“We already have secured one contract in the Barents Sea with a duration of approximately 45 days, and this award is scheduled to be acquired back-to-back. Adding on the recently announced multi-client project, we have built a solid Barents Sea acquisition campaign,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

To remind, earlier in February, TGS signed a contract for multi-client 3D streamer acquisition, covering the recent discoveries such as Countach, Elgol and Lupa, and expanding on TGS' existing data coverage in the Goliat area of the prolific Hammerfest Basin.

