TGS Nets Two 4D Streamer Contracts Offshore Norway

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has secured two 4D streamer contract acquisition projects, one in the North Sea and the other in the Norwegian Sea.

The 4D projects are scheduled to be acquired back-to-back and start in June 2025.

The total duration of the two surveys is approximately 80 days. TGS did not reveal the name of the clients nor the value of the contracts.

"We are pleased to secure two new 4D streamer contracts. Now we have a total of six 4D streamer contracts scheduled for the 2025 summer season on the Norwegian continental shelf.

“The clients value our GeoStreamer technology combined with the Ramform acquisition platform, ensuring efficient delivery of high-quality data,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.