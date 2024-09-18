Wednesday, September 18, 2024
 
Strohm Supplies TCP Jumpers for Sabah Project Off Malaysia

Strohm, a thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) company, has overseen the installation of its TCP Jumper technology at the deepwater Sabah project offshore Malaysia.

Installed by contractor McDermott on behalf of an international operator, it is the second time the firm’s TCP product has been deployed in Malaysia, after a TCP Flowline and static riser were installed at the shallow water West Lutong field for operator Petronas in 2017.

Delivered in 2021, the two, 150-meter-long TCP Jumpers were stored until associated infrastructure at the field was installed.

The TCP Jumpers were spooled onto subsea pallets for installation from the transport reel, during which time the ancillaries were fitted by the Strohm field services team.

The jumpers were installed subsea from the pallets, with field service support provided by Strohm.

“It is brilliant that we have been able to complete the installation phase of this project for an international operator, a success that reaffirms TCP as the ideal solution for deepwater projects and further strengthens our leading position in the market,” said Fabienne Ellington, Strohm’s Vice President for Africa, Middle East & Asia-Pacific.

According to Strohm, TCP for subsea jumpers as well as flowlines and risers have proven to reduce the CO2 footprint of pipeline infrastructures by more than 50%.

