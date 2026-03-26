Strohm to Supply Insulated TCP Jumpers for Malaysia’s Offshore Project

Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) manufacturer Strohm has secured a contract to supply insulated production jumpers for an offshore field extension project in Malaysia.

The scope includes two carbon fibre PA12 thermoplastic composite pipe production jumpers with a 7-inch internal diameter, to be deployed about 120 km offshore Sabah in water depths of around 1,350 metres. Installation is expected in 2027.

Strohm will supply the jumpers and associated equipment to Dynamic Ocean Sdn Bhd, which holds the engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract for the project.

“This award marks another important step forward for our business in Southeast Asia, strengthening our position as a long-term partner in the region and demonstrating our customers’ confidence in our technology.

“As industrial growth across Asia continues and operators invest heavily in modern infrastructure and efficiency, we are pleased to continue supporting the end user with another contract award, reflecting the confidence customers place in our engineering expertise, commitment to quality, and our ability to deliver reliably at scale,” added Fabienne Ellington, Strohm’s vice president for Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Thermoplastic composite pipe is a non-metallic, corrosion-resistant solution designed for subsea applications including jumpers, flowlines and risers. The technology can be installed using smaller vessels, which the company said can reduce installation costs by up to 30%.