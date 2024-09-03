Tuesday, September 3, 2024
 
SubCtech, Mocean Energy Team Up for Zero-Carbon Solution for Subsea Applications

(Credit: SubCtech)

(Credit: SubCtech)

Mocean Energy and SubCtech have joined forces to explore how wave and solar generation can be coupled with batteries to deliver continuous low carbon power and communications to a range of subsea technologies.

Scottish ocean energy pioneers Mocean Energy are to work closely with German subsea and marine technology leaders SubCtech, with the goal of developing customizable ocean power and monitoring solutions, powered solely by wave, sun and battery technologies at the point of use, solving complex and challenging projects.

Mocean Energy has already demonstrated how its wave and solar powered Blue X wave energy converter prototype can be coupled with battery storage to deliver reliable green power, via the successful pan-industry Renewables for Subsea Power program, whilst SubCtech has a long track record in manufacturing a range of subsea equipment, including batteries and monitoring equipment, with uses as diverse as greenhouse gas monitoring and micro-plastic sampling.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) pledging to pool their expertise and to seek potential collaborative projects which will bring together their respective technologies and know-how, and deliver standalone, customizable low carbon subsea solutions.

The MoU also commits the firms to share system engineering and analysis and to offer engineering support where appropriate.

“The energy industry is now moving rapidly towards innovative technologies that can deliver low carbon solutions for subsea and for the wider blue economy.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with SubCtech to create and provide customizable ocean power and monitoring solutions for a global market, and we are already working together towards delivering significant value to this growing customer base,” said Ian Crossland, commercial director at Mocean Energy.

“Renewable energy is becoming increasingly important for various offshore activities. With a partner like Mocean Energy, the enormous potential of wave energy can be utilized. Both companies have successfully already tested larger systems in-situ. For customers, this means a reliable energy supply from a single source: energy generation and storage provided with

