 
New Wave Media

October 27, 2020

Submersible Linear Position Sensors for Offshore Drilling

Image: NewTek Sensor Solution

Image: NewTek Sensor Solution

NewTek Sensor Solutions offers new, custom designs of Submersible Linear Position Sensors constructed of special alloys with chemical resistance to water in depths exceeding 15,000 ft or more and with external pressures up to 20,000psi.  

NewTek Subsea and Marine Sensor designs are used for measuring the strain on mooring chains that keep ships or platforms stationary and monitoring structural movement and elongation of pipelines, derricks and structural components of an oil platform to a fraction of a microstrain. Position measurements ensure the drilling platform doesn’t shift to more than 2 mm to ensure ongoing stability.

The Submersible LVDTs are also used on the valves of Christmas tree chokes to provide position feedback as part of a remote monitoring and control system.  NewTek offers these LVDTs with AC, DC or custom digital outputs.  

Email

