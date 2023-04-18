Wednesday, April 19, 2023
 
April 18, 2023

Subnero, Popoto Unveil New Underwater Acoustic Modem

(Image: Subnero)

(Image: Subnero)

Singapore-headquartered Subnero and U.S.-based Popoto Modem have joined forces to create a new underwater acoustic modem, the S1000-N. 

The modem combines the best from both companies, bringing together the power of the Popoto’s S1000 series modems and Subnero’s underwater network stack (UnetStack), enabling advanced underwater networks for a variety of underwater applications, such as current and temperature measurement, pollution tracking and other multi-node uses. 

With the S1000-N, users can see a data rate of up to 10240 bps over a range of 3+ km. Subnero’s technology integration allows users to take full advantage of UnetStack, an underwater networking stack with features such as multi-hop routing, fragmentation and reassembly, contention-free communication, and much more, providing users with a more reliable and efficient way to send data underwater. With a fully functioning network stack out of the box, the S1000-N offers users a powerful and affordable solution for underwater communications, according to Subnero and Popoto.

One of the key features of the S1000-N is its ability to operate at a low power draw, while still offering the benefits of a software defined modem. The S1000-N supports multiple computer languages for interfacing (e.g. Java, Python, Groovy, Julia, C, JavaScript), and allows for customization at various levels. These features provide users with the ability to build and customize their applications. The S1000-N provides the ability to transmit and record unique waveforms, allowing the unit to act as an acoustic data logger or general acoustic source.

The S1000-N is suited The S1000-N is available at a starting price of $6,750.

