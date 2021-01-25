 
New Wave Media

January 25, 2021

Subsea Battery Developer EC-OG Names Chairman to Help it Grow

Bob MacDonald - Credid: EC-OG

Bob MacDonald - Credid: EC-OG

Aberdeen-based subsea battery developer EC-OG has appointed Bob MacDonald, a former Wood Group man - now Wood - as Chairman.

MacDonald previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the Specialist Technology Solutions (STS) business for energy services specialist Wood.

MacDonald is a Chartered Engineer & Fellow of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), a Fellow & Council Member of the Society of Underwater Technology (SUT) and has been involved with the government initiative ‘Developing the Young Workforce’ (DYW) since its inception.

He joins EC-OG, the company founded in 2013 with the purpose of delivering clean energy technologies, such as its Halo system, a modular and scalable battery storage solution and gateway for renewable energy that provides uninterrupted power supply predominantly for seabed use. 

Richard Knox, Managing Director at EC-OG said: “The Coronavirus crisis has underlined how important sustainability will be to the future of the energy industry. EC-OG manufactures world-leading energy management products that will help the industry reduce its carbon footprint. The business is now poised for a period of rapid growth and the appointment of Bob as Chairman, with a strong track record of diversifying and internationalizing businesses on a global scale, will be a great catalyst to accelerate the ambitions of our business.”

Bob MacDonald said: “EC-OG’s target market within energy transition will grow exponentially over the next few years, driven by demands from regulators and public sentiment. EC-OG has excellent products, a great team, and an impressive track record. I’m thrilled to be able to bring my experience to the business at this exciting time in its development.”
For illustration - Credit: EC-OG

Related News

The R/V Roger Revelle pictured at sea for a 10-day commissioning and calibration cruise following its midlife refit. Photo Copyright: Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Ship Repair: Inside the $60m Refit of RV Roger Revelle

This month MR dives inside the $60 million refit of RV Roger Revelle, a project which leverages a treasure trove of ‘lessons…

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

DNV GL Gives Nod for Heerema's Silent Offshore Installation Concepts

Heerema Marine Contractors' concepts for the silent installation of offshore facilities' foundations have received a Statement…

David Nemetz - Credit: Proserv

Gilmore Names New CEO. Targets Acquisitions

Gilmore, a U.S.-based flow control solutions provider for the oil and gas industry, has appointed David Nemetz as its new…

This is what the pilot plant may look like. (Illustration: Moss Maritime)

Equinor, Moss Maritime Testing Floating Solar in Rough Waters

Equinor, Norway's largest oil firm, increasingly involved in renewables such as offshore wind and floating wind, is now looking…

Oceanographer and Discoverer will join NOAA's ship fleet, which includes NOAA Ship Ronald H. Brown, the agency's largest research vessel. (Photo: Wes Struble/NOAA)

Thoma-Sea Marine Wins Deal to Build Pair of NOAA Oceanographic Ships

NOAA’s effort to recapitalize its aging fleet of research ships took a major step forward today with the U.S. Navy’s award of a $178…

Kovalenko I - AdobeStock

Elbit Systems to Buy Sparton for $380 Million

Israel-based international defense electronics company Elbit Systems has signed an agreement to buy maritime defense contractor…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Werum Software & Systems AG

Werum Software & Systems AG (Lueneburg, Germany) is a leading supplier of IT solutions for marine research. DSHIP is a data management system for research vessels. It acquires processes, visualizes, distributes and archives scientific data provided by onboard instrumentation or remotely operated vehicles.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news