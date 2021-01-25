Subsea Battery Developer EC-OG Names Chairman to Help it Grow

Aberdeen-based subsea battery developer EC-OG has appointed Bob MacDonald, a former Wood Group man - now Wood - as Chairman.

MacDonald previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the Specialist Technology Solutions (STS) business for energy services specialist Wood.

MacDonald is a Chartered Engineer & Fellow of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), a Fellow & Council Member of the Society of Underwater Technology (SUT) and has been involved with the government initiative ‘Developing the Young Workforce’ (DYW) since its inception.

He joins EC-OG, the company founded in 2013 with the purpose of delivering clean energy technologies, such as its Halo system, a modular and scalable battery storage solution and gateway for renewable energy that provides uninterrupted power supply predominantly for seabed use.

Richard Knox, Managing Director at EC-OG said: “The Coronavirus crisis has underlined how important sustainability will be to the future of the energy industry. EC-OG manufactures world-leading energy management products that will help the industry reduce its carbon footprint. The business is now poised for a period of rapid growth and the appointment of Bob as Chairman, with a strong track record of diversifying and internationalizing businesses on a global scale, will be a great catalyst to accelerate the ambitions of our business.”

Bob MacDonald said: “EC-OG’s target market within energy transition will grow exponentially over the next few years, driven by demands from regulators and public sentiment. EC-OG has excellent products, a great team, and an impressive track record. I’m thrilled to be able to bring my experience to the business at this exciting time in its development.”

For illustration - Credit: EC-OG