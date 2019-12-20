 
New Wave Media

December 20, 2019

Subsea 7 Wins Chevron Gulf of Mexico Work

(Photo: Subsea 7)

(Photo: Subsea 7)

Offshore services company Subsea 7 on Friday announced it has secured a contract from Chevron for the subsea installation services at the St. Malo field, located in the Walker Ridge area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Subsea 7’s scope of work includes project management, engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the multiphase pump system at the St. Malo field, a 14 mile water injection flowline system, inclusive of a Swagelining polymer lined flowline, and the water injection control system, the company said.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Houston. Fabrication of the water injection flowline and riser will take place at Subsea 7’s spoolbase in Ingleside, Texas, with offshore operations occurring in 2021.

Craig Broussard, Vice President for Subsea 7 US, said, “The St. Malo multiphase pump system and water injection projects award is an important win for the Gulf of Mexico region. It combines the utilization of our newest pipelay vessel, the Seven Vega, along with Subsea 7’s proven project execution capabilities and Swagelining’s polymer lining technology. In addition, the combination of the SURF scope for Subsea 7 and ongoing subsea equipment delivery by OneSubsea, will allow the Subsea Integration Alliance to work in collaboration with Chevron to unlock the value of an integrated approach to project optimization.”

ChevronGulf of Mexicoinstallation services
Email

Related News

Jim Milne, chairman and managing director of Balmoral Group (Photo: Balmoral Group)

Balmoral Invests in Blaze Manufacturing Solutions

Aberdeen engineering outfit Balmoral Group said it has invested a six-figure sum in Blaze Manufacturing Solutions, taking…

A REMUS vehicle shows the traditional four element DVL array (Photo Courtesy Hydroid)

ADCPs & DVLs: Recent Tech Developments

All seagoers know the ocean moves. Some thrive on riding the wind and waves while some hang on and look for a rail downwind…

David Ince, Event Director, Oi

Interview: David Ince, Event Director, Oi

From its founding in 1969, Oceanology International has evolved into what is arguably the biggest and best gathering for…

NotiloPlus’ Seasam AUV has been operating around the world. Photo from NotiloPlus.

Subsea Tech's 'March of Miniaturization'

A growing battalion of small, compact systems is marching in on the subsea world, in some ways making it a bigger space for more to enter.

Photo Courtesy of National Oceanography Centre

#Oi2020 History

In 2015, researchers at the National Oceanography Center (NOC) used Royal Navy submarine data to investigate the nature of…

Photo Credit: NOAA

#Oi2020 History

In 1972, Lloyd’s Register of Shipping publishes its premiere guide on “Rules for the Construction and Classification of Mobile…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

Teledyne TSS

Design and manufacture of marine instrumentation for navigation, motion sensing, inertial positioning and subsea pipe and cable detection.

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Teledyne BlueView

Teledyne BlueView is the leading provider of state-of-the-art compact acoustic underwater measurement and imaging solutions for defense, energy, civil engineering, transportation, and port security applications worldwide. BlueView’s advanced sonar systems have…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Boat Captain 1600+ Tons (Kwajalein- Marshall Islands)

● MS2USA- Maginot Support Services, Inc. ● Flower Mound, TX, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2019 - MTR White Papers: Subsea Vehicles

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news