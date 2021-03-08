Subsea Craft Moves Ops to Portsmouth

SubSea Craft Ltd. and BAR Technologies signed a five-year contract to further reinforce their partnership, a deal which will see SubSea Craft move its operations from Havant into the Camber, Portsmouth, Hampshire alongside BAR Technologies.

The new agreement, made between SubSea Craft CEO Scott Verney and John Cooper, CEO, BAR Technologies, will cement the relationship for the continued development of the Diver Delivery Unit VICTA . Additionally, both firms will develop a five-year strategy that sees the two companies working more closely together to advance the VICTA Class, alongside fostering an open spirit of collaboration to accelerate innovation in the maritime defence sector.

As part of the deal, SubSea Craft will co-locate with BAR Technologies, moving production facilities to the purpose-built building at The Camber – in the heart of Portsmouth, the center of UK maritime excellence. This brings multiple benefits for SubSea Craft and the local area. The Camber’s proximity to pre-eminent marine technology facilities, and access to the world class research centre of Portsmouth University, will further bolster the development of cutting-edge technologies to provide innovative solutions for the maritime sector. Additionally, a prominent location at the mouth of Portsmouth Harbour enables efficient water testing of new designs.