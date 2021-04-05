Subsea Defense: Netherlands Royal Navy appoints RTSYS for 7 ASW Training Targets

RTSYS confirmed a multi-million dollar contract with the State of the Netherlands for the supply of 7 SEMA: Portable & Recoverable ASW Training Target.

SEMA has been awarded as the easiest Autonomous Underwater Vehicle to operate and to offer the widest range of acoustic training capabilities: acoustic echo-repeater (1 to 33 kHz); 5 bands for active sonar frequency; 2 bands for active homing torpedo; 6 narrowband (200 Hz to 38 kHz); 2 broadband (450 Hz to 8 kHz and 10 to 23 kHz) and to finish an acoustic recorder with data encryption.

These acoustic features will allow both Dutch and Belgium Forces to train in real condition to the localization and tracking of a submarine.

The navies of the Netherlands and Belgium will join the large panel of worldwide current users of SEMA, and will bring RTSYS to a further level in terms of supplies and high-level project management.

SEMA is an autonomous, recoverable, acoustic target dedicated to ASW training and torpedo firing exercise. It is operable from all kinds of platforms such as surface ships, submarines, helicopters and ASW aircraft.

Easy to deploy even from a RHIB, the navigation route is plotted with either waypoints or segments. Different types of training modes such as passive, active and combined acoustics can be programmed.

SEMA is easy to operate and recover and is reconfigurable in one hour with a spare battery.








