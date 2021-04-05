 
New Wave Media

April 5, 2021

Subsea Defense: Netherlands Royal Navy appoints RTSYS for 7 ASW Training Targets

Image courtesy RTSYS

Image courtesy RTSYS

RTSYS confirmed a multi-million dollar contract with the State of the Netherlands for the supply of 7 SEMA: Portable & Recoverable ASW Training Target.

SEMA has been awarded as the easiest Autonomous Underwater Vehicle to operate and to offer the widest range of acoustic training capabilities: acoustic echo-repeater (1 to 33 kHz); 5 bands for active sonar frequency; 2 bands for active homing torpedo; 6 narrowband (200 Hz to 38 kHz); 2 broadband (450 Hz to 8 kHz and 10 to 23 kHz) and to finish an acoustic recorder with data encryption.

These acoustic features will allow both Dutch and Belgium Forces to train in real condition to the localization and tracking of a submarine.

The navies of the Netherlands and Belgium will join the large panel of worldwide current users of SEMA, and will bring RTSYS to a further level in terms of supplies and high-level project management.

SEMA is an autonomous, recoverable, acoustic target dedicated to ASW training and torpedo firing exercise. It is operable from all kinds of platforms such as surface ships, submarines, helicopters and ASW aircraft.

Easy to deploy even from a RHIB, the navigation route is plotted with either waypoints or segments. Different types of training modes such as passive, active and combined acoustics can be programmed.

SEMA is easy to operate and recover and is reconfigurable in one hour with a spare battery.



Related News

OZZ-5, autonomous underwater mine countermeasure vehicle. Image courtesy MHI

JV Aims to Develop Next-Gen AUV for Mine Countermeasure

Project aimed at developing next-generation mine countermeasure technology using AI to enhance precision of detection and…

To probe the ocean’s opaque interior, sound is one of the most efficient tools available. WHOI scientists have developed an “acoustic telescope” to “see” into a noisy ocean and pick out unique sounds produced by distant acoustic phenomena, such as whale calls and fish schooling, as well as the rumble of earthquakes, volcanoes, and storms© Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, N. Renier

SUBSEA TECHNOLOGY: Underwater Acoustics Pick up the Tempo

Humans have always been intrigued by what we do not know, especially that which we can’t see. At the time of writing, NASA’s Perseverance rover…

© Alexey Seafarer/AdobeStock

VIDEO: MarTID Survey Looks at Pandemic’s Impact on Seafarer Training

2020 presented a monumental challenge for many industries and workers, particularly seafarers, as COVID-19 effectively left…

Image courtesy Nova Innovation

Renewable Energy: The Tides Help Power Cars in Scotland

Nova Innovation announced that vehicles in Shetland are now fueled by the power of the sea, courtesy of the creation of the…

Photo Credit: Amundsen Science

Forum's Arctic Research ROV Completes Sea Trials

ROV-specialist Forum Energy Technologies has said that its light work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV), Comanche 38…

Image courtesy Bedrock Ocean Exploration

Bedrock Scores $8M in Funding to Fast Track Ocean Data Initiatives

Bedrock Ocean Exploration, which was created to make the business of gathering, processing and disseminating accurate information…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

iSURVEY / IKM Subsea

iSURVEY offers ISO-certified survey and positioning services to support offshore operations internationally. We are experienced in offshore rig-move operations, marine construction and cable/pipe lay/installation. IKM Subsea is a independent ROV and Trencher operator.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Marine Surveyor

● Fernandes Maritime Consultants, LLC ● Metairie, Louisiana, USA

Project Engineer

● Metal Shark

DOCKMASTER - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news