April 20, 2021

New Subsea Engineering Facility Opens in England

Express Engineering opened its new international assembly and test center, a 48,000-sq.-ft. purpose-built center in Gateshead in the North of England.

Expansion of its capabilities is part of Express Engineering’s broader product strategy to supply assembled and tested actuators, connections and tooling for wellheads and subsea production systems for the oil and gas sector.

The center represents an investment of nearly $5m and as it gears up in the coming months, the company will be boosting its team of skilled project engineers and managers to work on new offshore technologies and associated upstream products now under development.

The company's Chairman Chris Thompson is optimistic about the offshore subsea market in 2021 and excited about the new projects and opportunities coming on stream. “We have a healthy order book for 2021 and anticipate significant market sector growth in the next three years. The new center positions us strongly for further expansion and success as we look forward to providing customers with the most competitive, high quality subsea products."

