 
New Wave Media

June 15, 2026

Subsea Global Solutions Launches New C-ROV Services

© Subsea Global Solutions

© Subsea Global Solutions

Subsea Global Solutions announced the official launch of their C-ROV hull cleaning services in Belgium, effective July 2026, with operations based out of Antwerp. 

This expansion further strengthens Subsea Global Solutions’ environmental service capabilities in Europe and provides vessel operators with advanced underwater hull cleaning solutions designed to support fuel efficiency, vessel performance, and proactive biofouling management. 

Services available from the Antwerp office beginning in July include: 

  • C-ROV underwater hull cleaning 
  • Biofouling management support 
  • Propeller polishing 
  • Underwater inspections and maintenance services 
  • Technical underwater repairs, including propeller repairs, underwater wet welding, stern seal support, and class-approved in-water repair solutions

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