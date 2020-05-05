 
May 5, 2020

IEV Wins Subsea Pipeline Inspection Gig in Malaysia

Illustration only: Offshore platform in Malaysia - Image by wanfahmy - AdobeStock

IEV, an asset integrity services provider to the oil and gas industry, has won a contract to provide advanced inspection solutions for an oil company in Malaysia.

Singapore-based IEV said Monday it had won the contract through its 49%-owned associate, IEV Malaysia.

Under the contract awarded by an unnamed oil and gas producer IEV Malaysia will be providing an ultrasonic scanner technology deployed by a remotely operated vehicle (“ROV”) to inspect a subsea pipeline located at an offshore oil and gas field in Malaysia. 

he contract is estimated to have a contract value in excess of US$1.5 million (approximately MYR6.47 million).

IEV said Monday that equipment and personnel preparation and mobilization had already started. Offshore work is planned to be undertaken within the next few months, IEV said.


