Subsea Expo 2026 to Showcase "Next Wave" of Underwater Innovation

Subsea Expo will return to Aberdeen next month with a refreshed program of activity, bringing the underwater sector together under a new theme: “The Next Wave."

Organized by Global Underwater Hub (GUH), a trade and industry development body for the UK’s underwater sectors, the free-to-attend conference and exhibition aims to showcase the country’s position at the forefront of subsea innovation. The two-day event will feature new additions to its program, following feedback on previous iterations of the event from delegates and exhibitors.

Taking place from Wednesday, February 4 to Thursday, February 5 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live, the subsea event will explore “The Next Wave” of the underwater industry, showcasing how innovation beneath the surface is supporting careers and growth across the blue economy.

For the first time event organizers have introduced Customer Engagement Sessions, exclusive to exhibitors and GUH members, that offer focused meetings with major operators and developers, including bp, Boskalis Subsea Services, CNOOC, Flotation Energy and many more.

Subsea Expo exhibitors will also be able to take part in site visits on Tuesday, February 3, providing a behind-the-scenes look at key subsea and energy operations in Aberdeen, including at facilities owned by JFD, MacArtney, Port of Aberdeen and Verlume.

Engaging Spotlight Sessions will also highlight a range of speakers from across the sector who will discuss a wide range of topics, including late life management, underwater robotics, data and digitalization and what the next decade of subsea innovation will look like.

A wide range of companies and organizations will feature in the exhibition hall at the event, where they will showcase the latest technologies from across the underwater industry, which is worth USD$12.66 billion (£9.4 billion) annually to the UK economy. Highlights of the exhibition space will include RockSalt Subsea's Fast Rescue Daughter Craft (FRDC) Falcon 1 and Tool Tech's Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Stealth Skid.

Global Underwater Hub will also host a free-to-attend networking drinks reception prior to the conference and exhibition opening on Tuesday, February 3, from 6pm-8:30pm at Union Kirk in the heart of Aberdeen’s city center. The reception will be an opportunity to network with exhibitors, delegates, sponsors, organizers and peers from across the underwater industry.

This year’s conference and exhibition is being supported by Boskalis Subsea Services, which has come onboard as Event Partner, alongside other sponsors, including Deepsea Technologies UK, C-Kore Systems, Genesis and Viper Innovations, as Subsea Expo Awards sponsors, and Energy Voice as lanyard and floor tile sponsor.

In addition to the exhibition and conference, the winners of the 2026 Subsea Expo Awards will be revealed on the evening of Wednesday, February 4. Around 400 guests are expected to attend the annual black-tie event, which will celebrate the companies at the forefront of the UK’s underwater industry across nine award categories. Comedian and TV personality Cally Beaton, known for her appearances on several television shows, including The Apprentice: You’re Fired, QI, Richard Osman’s House of Games and Countdown, will host the evening event, which still has a limited number of tables available for purchase.

Subsea Expo is free to attend and advance online registration is recommended at www.subseaexpo.com , where full event information is also available.