 
New Wave Media

February 25, 2022

Subsea Case Study: Acoustic Remote Sensing for Underwater Archaeology

  • Fig.1. General view of mapped bathymetry in the Baia Marine Protected Area. Image courtesy Norbit
  • Fig.2. Submerged site of the Pisoni’s villa and surroundings. Image courtesy Norbit
  • Fig.1. General view of mapped bathymetry in the Baia Marine Protected Area. Image courtesy Norbit Fig.1. General view of mapped bathymetry in the Baia Marine Protected Area. Image courtesy Norbit
  • Fig.2. Submerged site of the Pisoni’s villa and surroundings. Image courtesy Norbit Fig.2. Submerged site of the Pisoni’s villa and surroundings. Image courtesy Norbit

The greatest archaeological treasures are not only hidden below the ground but many of them remain below water, on the  seabed and beneath. 

This is the case of the submerged city of Baia located in the Gulf of Pozzuoli in the western part of the Bay of Naples (Italy). It was a famous and fashionable resort city in Roman times, with luxury villas and baths with hot springs. Mostly of the city was submerged between the 3rd and 8th century AD due to vertical ground movements induced by a local volcanic phenomena known as “Bradydeism”. 

To protect this, in 2002 the underwater site of Baia was designated as Marine Archaeological Park and Marine Protected Area with an incomparable cultural and natural value. There are several underwater archaeological assets ranging from 5 to 13m of depth. One of them is Villa dei Pisoni (fig. 1), which was owned by very wealthy Roman patricians but was later sized by imperial authority following a failed conspiracy against Nero.

In November 2021, Norbit Subsea and 2BControl, in collaboration with Institute of Heritage Science of the Italian National Research Council (ISPC_CNR, Naples) have conducted a very successful demonstration in the Baia submerged Park. Recent developments in high frequency acoustic mapping allow for detailed reconstruction of submerged objects providing a valuable tool for recognizing and describing archaeological resources at the seabed (figs 2 and 3). Surface imaging with centimetric resolution using multibeam sonar gives a wide and comprehensive picture of underwater sites of cultural interest.

The survey carried out on 8 m long motorboat r/v ULISSE during 2 days of data acquisition, using the WINGHEAD i77h, the new high-resolution multibeam sonar system from NORBIT.

A 10 cm DTM is the first result of the high data density and resolution acquired, a primary record of the current state of the submerged archaeological features. The extreme details and accuracy obtained will help to refine the overall mapping and measurements of the villas, supporting the Park monitoring and preservation. Moreover, thanks to the ultra-high resolution of the xyz real data detected (centimetric resolution) the 3D shape point clouds views are an adding and meaningful value for the interpretation of the secondary features mapped inside the villas, great support to the deep understanding of the ancient use of the areas present in this spectacular submerged site.

The WINGHEAD is a part of NORBIT curved array, bathymetric integrated systems family with 1024 true beams (0.5°x0.9°), frequency range of 200kHz to 700kHz and high-end navigation. Its portable and light construction allows fast mobilization on almost every boat. Friendly user interface with easy-to-follow setup steps makes it very easy and quick to learn. Most of the parameters can be left as default and provide precise bathymetry even for an unexperienced operator.

Even though archaeological research in the Baia area started in XIX century, the Gulf of Pozzuoli still has many secrets to reveal. Remote sensing methods based on underwater acoustics have a big advantage over diver’s work. As they can provide a full picture of extensive areas with high resolution images helping to understand their current state and past function. With these innovative tools new discoveries are within reach.

Fig.3. Zoomed point cloud view of the north-west side of the Pisoni's villa based on multibeam data. Image courtesy Norbit

About the Authors:

  • Crescenzo Violante PhD is Senior Technologist at the Institute of Heritage Science (ISPC) of the National Research Council (CNR) in Naples (Italy).
  • Paola Fabretti, Account Manager Product - 2B CONTROL SRL, NORBIT representative & dealer Italy
  • Dr. Aleksandra Kruss, benthic habitat mapping specialist, surveyor and scientific expert of NORBIT Subsea

Related News

(Photo: Dawson Roth / U.S. Navy)

US Eyes 100-strong Mideast Sea Drone Fleet

The United States Navy and security partners will patrol Middle East waters with 100 unmanned vessels next year to improve deterrence against attacks…

A mini boat built by students from King Edward VI School in Southampton has made its maiden voyage from the city on the world-class research ship, RRS Discovery as part of a project coordinated by the National Oceanography Center (NOC). Photo courtesy NOC

Boat Built by Southampton Students Departs on RRS Discovery

A mini boat built by students from King Edward VI School in Southampton has made its maiden voyage from the city on the world-class research ship…

Portland. Autosub 1 on its first ever official mission in Portland Harbour in 1996. All images from the National Oceanography Center.

Subsea Vehicles: Diving into the Autosub Program

In our last MTR, to mark 25 years of the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) working with AUVs, we talked with Dr. Maaten Furlong…

AUV Orpheus operating underwater. Image by Marine Imaging Technologies, LLC, copyright Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Subsea Vehicles: A Journey to the Under – and Outer – Worlds

It’s often remarked upon that we know more about the surface of the moon than we do the depths of our ocean. Scientists are…

The AUV in driving position with manipulators folded. Photo Copyright: DFKI, Thomas Frank

Tech File: Dual-Arm AUV Emerges from German Consortium

A consortium led by the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI) developed a holistic solution in the Mare…

AWS Waveswing arrival on Copelands Dock (credit Colin Keldie)

Wave Energy Device for Subsea Oilfield Assets Arrives in Orkney for EMEC Demo

AWS Ocean Energy's wave energy converter, designed for remote power applications such as powering subsea oilfield assets…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Abyssal S.A

Abyssal develops integrated Subsea Operating Solutions for Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs). Abyssal developed a control room using 3D Visualisation and Augmented Reality largely improving safety and increasing the efficiency of operations up to 40%, resulting…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Wireless optical modems open up new possibilities for underwater communication

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news