January 11, 2022

Subsea Survey: CGG Confirms Phase 3 of Northern N. Sea Survey

Map showing the different phases of CGG’s multi-year Northern Viking Graben dual-azimuth survey. (image courtesy of CGG Multi-Client).

CGG announced phase three of its dual-azimuth multi-client 3D survey in the Northern North Sea. Starting in early May 2022 and continuing throughout the North Sea season, phase three will expand on phases one and two of the program conducted in 2020 and 2021. 

Initial data from the phase three acquisition are expected to be available in early 2023, and final processed data in early 2024. The multi-year survey adds a second azimuth over CGG’s existing Northern Viking Graben (NVG) multi-client 3D survey and extends coverage into the UKCS. The survey is supported by industry pre-funding.
“With this 2022 phase three of our multi-year project, CGG continues to follow its strategic path of expanding and enhancing its data library in mature regions," said Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG. "This expansion ... builds on our 47,000 sq km of existing coverage in the Northern North Sea. ”

The 2022 phase three acquisition will add approximately 9,000 sq km of new data in an East-West direction. Similar to the phase one and phase two acquisitions, multi-component technology will be used for the acquisition, and this new data will be processed together with the existing North-South data, using CGG’s latest velocity modeling and imaging technology, to produce a dual-azimuth volume.

