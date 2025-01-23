Subsea Expo 2025 Theme Announced and Conference Programme Confirmed

Organisers of next month’s Subsea Expo exhibition and conference in Aberdeen have announced the event theme as ‘Deep in Transition’, reflecting the need for energy production from traditional and new renewable offshore sources and the resultant impact this has on the subsea and underwater supply chain.



Taking place at P&J Live in the Granite City [Aberdeen] from Tuesday, 18 to Thursday, 20 February, the event provides a showcase for the subsea sector and wider underwater industry. Organised by Global Underwater Hub, the leading trade and industry development body for the UK’s underwater sector, Subsea Expo is free to attend and is expected to attract around 6,000 visitors from across the UK and overseas over the course of the three days.

More than 100 companies and organisations will feature in the exhibition arena showcasing the latest technologies and innovative products from across the underwater industry, which is worth around £9.2billion annually to the UK economy. Alongside this, an extensive conference programme has been created offering debate, discussion and insight on key industry talking points.



The 2025 theme, ‘Deep in Transition’, echoes the journey the underwater industry is undertaking as part of the energy transition, while growing the blue economy and supporting the global drive to net-zero. Following a year of political change, the theme mirrors a world in the midst of transition in terms of energy generation and consumption, and how the power of the oceans and seas can be sustainably harnessed to support a growing population. It also acknowledges moves to enhance and protect global communication channels and efforts to combat climate change.



Proceedings at Subsea Expo will open on the Tuesday morning with an international focused business breakfast that will set the scene for the following three days. The session will explore the range of opportunities that exist across multiple underwater markets, both domestically and overseas, with a particular focus on oil and gas and offshore wind.



The event’s premium conference stream, ‘Deep in Transition – addressing the energy challenge’, will run over Tuesday lunchtime. It will bring together a panel of industry leaders to explore how industry can collectively work together to ensure planned global energy projects becomes a reality and assess ways to address the levers that can aid or impact market development.



Sharing their perspectives with session chair, Erikka Askeland, news editor of Energy Voice, will be Colin Welsh, a partner with SCF Partners, Sue Bartlett Reed, chair of the UK Marine Energy Council, Mike Kileen, chief operating officer with Serica Energy, and Adam Reed, global leader for offshore renewables and upstream energy at Allianz Commercial.



Reflective of the underwater supply chain’s desire to broaden its market base, the conference programme will highlight opportunities across the underwater industry. Sessions covering subsea decommissioning, wave and tidal energy, floating offshore wind, fishing and aquaculture, and defence aim to outline the market potential and opportunities that exists in each area.



Alongside these, a women in industry session and one featuring a panel of young industry professionals will offer perspectives on a range of topics and key industry subjects, including diversity, innovation, sustainability and the potential of artificial intelligence.



Concluding the programme are a series of sector spotlight sessions, which will see companies from across the underwater supply chain showcase innovations, highlight new technologies and discuss collaborative projects. Sessions will cover ROVs and robotics, maintaining late-life subsea assets, subsea power control systems and umbilicals, innovation, and business development.



Neil Gordon, Global Underwater Hub chief executive, said: “Since its inception, Subsea Expo has convened industry to showcase innovation and discuss the key talking points and challenges it is facing and this year will be no exception. The event’s theme for 2025, ‘Deep in Transition’, acknowledges the global shift towards new energy production and usage, balanced with the underwater supply chain’s desire to broaden the market sectors in which it is working.



“We have created a diverse programme for this year’s Subsea Expo, with a broad range of voices and topics lined up for attendees to listen to and learn from. Analysis we carried out last year has shown that although conventional offshore energy remains a key part of the underwater industry, offshore renewable energy and other market opportunities are of growing interest to the supply chain, all of which is reflected in our conference agenda for 2025.”



Alongside the exhibition and conference, the Wednesday evening will see the winners of the Subsea Expo Awards announced at a black-tie dinner at P&J Live. Around 550 guests are expected to attend the prestigious event that will see awards presented across eight categories. The guest speaker at the event will be actor, writer, broadcaster and former MP Gyles Brandreth.





