Monday, December 30, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 30, 2024

Subsea7 Secures IRM Job at Türkiye’s Sakarya Gas field

Illustration (Credit: Subsea7)

Illustration (Credit: Subsea7)

Offshore services firm Subsea7 has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract by Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center AS (TP-OTC) to provide inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services for the Sakarya gas field development in the Black Sea.

The contract scope includes project management and engineering executed and managed from Subsea7 offices in Türkiye and Scotland, as well as the provision of equipment, including two work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Also, Subsea7 will be in charge of sourcing the construction personnel onboard TP-OTC’s light construction vessel Mukavemet.

The exact contract value has not been disclosed, but Subsea7 defines the sizeable contract as being between $50 million and $150 million.

Offshore operations will be executed in 2025 and 2026, the company said.

“We are pleased to have been selected to deliver IRM services for TP-OTC in the Black Sea. This contract demonstrates our strategy to deliver engineering solutions across the full asset lifecycle in close collaboration with our clients.

“We look forward to continuing to work alongside TP-OTC to optimize gas production from the Sakarya field and strengthen our long-term presence in Türkiye,” said Hani El Kurd, Senior Vice President of UK and Global Inspection, Repair, and Maintenance at Subsea7.

Related News

© Jesper / Adobe Stock

Drag Marks Found on Baltic Seabed After Finland-Estonia Interconnector Damage

Finnish police said on Sunday they had found tracks that drag on for dozens of kilometres along the bottom of the Baltic…

(Credit: Subsea7)

Saudi Aramco Engages Subsea7 for Pipeline Replacement at Abu Safah Field

Saudi state-owned oil giant Aramco has hired Subsea7 for the replacement of pipeline at its Abu Safa field, offshore Saudi Arabia…

© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

Ørsted Awards Multi-Million Dollar Contracts for Hornsea 3 OW Farm

Ørsted has hired JDR Cable Systems, Severfield and Smulders to produce integral components and deliver services for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm…

(Credit: FORCE Technology)

FORCE Technology, AOS Team Up for Subsea Inspection Services in Australia

FORCE Technology and Asia Offshore Solutions (AOS) have signed a strategic partnership agreement to improve access to structural monitoring…

Illustration © panalot / Adobe Stock

Next Geosolutions Buys Offshore Survey Vessel for $7M

Marine geosciences and offshore construction support services firm Next Geosolutions has acquired a multi-purpose survey…

Offshore White Paper: Lower the Cost and Complexity of Collecting Subsea Data

Collecting subsea data is logistically complex.

Featured Companies

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Fascinated by Shipwrecks?

Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news