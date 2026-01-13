Tuesday, January 13, 2026
 
HII Successfully Demonstrates Launch and Recovery of REMUS AUV

HII, a leading manufacturer of autonomous underwater unmanned vehicles, announced the successful shipboard deployment and recovery of a REMUS autonomous underwater vehicle (UUV) using the company’s automated launch and recovery system, Sea Launcher.

The demonstration represents a milestone in advancing operationally proven manned-unmanned teaming for maritime missions and highlights HII’s ability to integrate mature automation and autonomy into ship-ready systems, including the HII ROMULUS family of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) currently in production

During recent testing, HII validated aspects of system performance to support a fully autonomous, end-to-end launch and recovery sequence. The test used a representative vehicle configured for real-world mission conditions and mirrored a recovery procedure that has been proven in deployments repeatedly across U.S. Navy and allied operations.

Automated launch and recovery significantly reduces risk to sailors, expands mission range and flexibility, and shortens mission timelines. These advantages are particularly important in contested or high-sea-state environments, where minimizing hands-on deck operations improves safety and operational availability.

REMUS is one of the most widely deployed autonomous underwater vehicle families in the world, trusted by more than 30 navies for missions including mine countermeasures, undersea survey, intelligence collection, and environmental sensing. Its modular design and open architecture allow it to operate independently or as part of a distributed maritime force, teaming with crewed ships, unmanned surface vessels, and other undersea platforms.

Looking ahead, HII plans to continue integrating REMUS with its new ROMULUS unmanned surface vessel (USV) family, as well as a range of manned and unmanned ships, to support evolving customer requirements across U.S. and allied navies.

