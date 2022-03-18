 
New Wave Media

March 18, 2022

OSM to Supervise Construction of Ocean Infinity's Robotic Vessels in Norway

©Ocean Infinity

©Ocean Infinity

Maritime and offshore service provider OSM Maritime Group will act as Ocean Infinity's newbuild site supervision partner, for six robotic offshore vessels being built for Ocean Infinity in Norway, for its Armada Fleet.

Four vessels will have a length of 21 meters and tow vessels of 36 meters. The robotic vessels, being built at GMV shipyard in Norway will be equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and pioneering navigational technology that allows information to be gathered from the shallowest and deepest waters. 

Each vessel has been specifically designed to ensure can rapidly de deployed anywhere on the globe and is equipped with hybrid technology to offer a significant saving in CO2 emissions.

For newbuild supervision, an OSM Site Manager is, on behalf of clients, responsible for working closely with each yard, no matter where in the world the yard is located, on all aspects of the construction, from start to finish, making sure, that the new building is delivered as expected in terms of standards and quality. Apart from this, an OSM Site Team monitors the yard’s daily tests schedule, to guarantee that the equipment used is proven to meet specifications and class requirements.

OSM is also supervising 8 vessels for Ocean Infinity at VARD Vietnam with a length of 78 meters, the vessels are specially developed to serve as multi-role vessels and will support Ocean Infinity’s operations worldwide from its control centers.

