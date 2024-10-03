TGS Gets 4D Survey Job in Southern Atlantic

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a baseline 4D streamer contract in the Southern Atlantic region with an independent energy company.

The contract spans approximately 90 days, according to TGS.

TGS will leveraging the capabilities of the Ramform acquisition platform, coupled with the proprietary multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology, to complete the job.

"We are very pleased to secure this contract and look forward to supporting our client's exploration efforts in the region with our proven technology and expertise. The project represents another key milestone in TGS' ongoing efforts to lead the way in acquiring and delivering high-quality data globally,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.