Thursday, October 3, 2024
 
New Wave Media

October 3, 2024

TGS Gets 4D Survey Job in Southern Atlantic

(Credit: TGS)

(Credit: TGS)

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a baseline 4D streamer contract in the Southern Atlantic region with an independent energy company.

The contract spans approximately 90 days, according to TGS.

TGS will leveraging the capabilities of the Ramform acquisition platform, coupled with the proprietary multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology, to complete the job.

"We are very pleased to secure this contract and look forward to supporting our client's exploration efforts in the region with our proven technology and expertise. The project represents another key milestone in TGS' ongoing efforts to lead the way in acquiring and delivering high-quality data globally,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Related News

Photo copyrigght GT

Editorial : Inside the Power of Newfoundland & Labrador

Earlier this year I was invited to St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador, to discover how the cumulative maritime, offshore…

(Credit: X1 Wind)

X1 Wind and FibreMax Team Up to Enhance Moorings for Floating Wind Tech

Floating offshore wind company X1 Wind has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with mooring line manufacturer and…

Orbital Marine's O2 tidal energy turbine (Credit: Orbital Marine Power)

Lloyd’s Register to Certify World’s Largest Tidal Energy Turbine

Lloyd’s Register, an IECRE accepted renewable energy certification body (RECB) with a scope in marine energy, has signed…

© badahos / Adobe Stock

Ocean Geophysics Sets Up New UXO Clearance Service for Dutch Offshore Wind

Renewable energy industry supplier Ocean Geophysics has established a dedicated team and is introducing CS-OOO certification…

(Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions to Design Substations for Mediterranean Floating Wind Project

Renexia, through its subsidiary Renext Solutions, has signed a front-end engineering and design contract (FEED) with Aker…

(Credit: Motive Offshore)

Motive Offshore Picks Up Acteon's Aquatic

Motive Offshore Group, a rental, inspection and engineering equipment provider for the energy sector, has acquired Aquatic…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

USM and NOAA Utilize SeaTrac USV for Offshore Data Collection
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news