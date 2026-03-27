Swedish Defence Materiel Administration Orders Additional GAVIA AUV Systems

Teledyne Gavia, a leader in modular autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) systems and part of Teledyne Marine, announced that the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has placed a follow-on order for additional GAVIA Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and payload modules. This order builds on the successful delivery of the initial GAVIA systems to the Swedish Armed Forces in 2025.

The agreement was signed during the Navy Tech Conference in Gothenburg, Sweden. The additional vehicles and payload modules will further expand mission capability and operational flexibility for the Swedish Armed Forces.

GAVIA AUV systems currently support Mine Countermeasures (MCM) and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operations, with the ability to adapt to additional mission profiles such as critical underwater infrastructure surveys. The system’s modular architecture enables rapid reconfiguration to meet evolving operational requirements while minimizing logistics burden.

The order is part of a multiyear framework agreement supporting the Swedish Armed Forces’ fleet modernization and underwater surveillance objectives. Teledyne Gavia continues to work closely with FMV to ensure long-term support and sustained operational readiness.