Tadek Ocean Engineering expands into UK

Celia Konowe is originally from Reston, VA and earned her bachelor's degree in...

Tadek Ocean Engineering is celebrating 15 years in business with an expansion into new UK offices and a landmark 300 projects.

Tadek specialises in the delivery of pioneering cable systems, risk advisory and analysis work to developers and owners of fixed and floating assets across marine, offshore and subsea sectors. They also focus on grassroots work in installation analysis and project engineering and management.

They are also rapidly enhancing expertise in offshore renewables, including pre-FEED optioneering studies to FOW (Floating Offshore Wind) developers plus MRE (Marine Renewable Energy) and floating solar projects.

As the UK targets 50GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, the need for advanced engineering and risk mitigation services is growing, said Tarek CEO R. Raymond. "Tadek has been delivering complex offshore engineering solutions for more than a decade. During that period, we have gradually built a solid reputation supporting some of the largest industry brands around the world."

"The Floating Offshore Wind sector in particular is evolving rapidly, and Tadek is at the forefront of delivering the technical solutions required to accelerate its deployment," said Raymond. "We can play a critical role with knowledge and experience from O&G, fixed & FOW wind, wave & tidal to bring in lessons learnt to optimize project execution and minimizing uncertainties in design, installation, and operations."

Recent expansion to new offices in One Crown Square, Woking, near London, comes as Tadek recorded its 300th project – ranging from small prototype projects to corporate deals. The milestone event was attended by Cllr Louise Morales, the 50th Mayor of Woking, in recognition of Tadek’s contribution to the local economy and its growing impact in the offshore renewables sector.

He added, "Our new office expansion reflects our ambition for growth and strengthens our ability to support industry with practical engineering expertise and strategic consultancy."

"This is more of a leadership role," said Raymond. "Rather than operating as a subcontractor, we now speak directly with the end client, advising them on project decisions to ensure most robust, cost-effective and timely solutions."