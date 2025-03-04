 
New Wave Media

March 4, 2025

Tampnet to Help Enable Remote Ops at Woodside’s Trion FPU

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

Tampnet, a Norway-based provider of offshore connectivity services, has secured a fibre optic project and long-term service contract for fibre connectivity at Woodside’s Trion deepwater field in the Gulf of Mexico.

The fibre-based connectivity to shore for Trion will enable remote operations, safety and training capabilities which will be managed from a Woodside onshore facility based locally in Mexico.  

The additional subsea fibre cable of approximately 200km represents a significant addition to Tampnet’s existing fibre infrastructure in the deepwater region of the Gulf of Mexico, currently consisting of 1500 km of subsea fibre.

Trion field is located in the Perdido Fold Belt in Mexican waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Situated approximately 180 km off the Mexican coastline and 30 km south of the U.S.-Mexico maritime border,

Trion represents a pioneering greenfield development, poised to be the first production site from Mexico’s deepwater with potential for future discoveries to be tied back to Trion’s facilities.

Trion is an alliance between Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México (60%, operator) and Pemex Exploración y Producción (40%).        

“Offshore energy companies can now fully embrace digitalization and automation technologies, benefitting from real-time data analytics and AI-driven insights, irrespective of the offshore field’s location.

“In terms of data speeds, reliability and scalability, no other technologies can compete with fibre optics, which is why offshore field developments focused on safety, minimal carbon emissions and efficiency continue to prefer and invest in fibre to shore. This project also ties in perfectly with our ambitions for geographic expansion and long-term presence in Mexico,” said Elie Hanna, Tampnet CEO.

Related News

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Restarts US Hydrocarbon, LNG Projects After Trump Win

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro has restarted multiple projects in the U.S. hydrocarbon and LNG sectors since Donald…

© chungking / Adobe Stock

NOC Completes Scottish Roadmap for Offshore Wind Environmental Monitoring

The UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has delivered a roadmap to guide the observation of ocean to increase the understanding…

(Credit: Siemens Energy)

Siemens Hires Pfisterer for DolWin4 and BorWin4 Grid Connection Cable Package

Germany-based electrical connection technology supplier Pfisterer has secured a contract from Siemens Energy to provide turnkey…

Selection of trees for tree reefs (Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord, Ecowende to Enhance Biodiversity Hollandse Kust West Wind Farm

Van Oord and Ecowende have signed a contract for the design, construction and installation of tree reefs and oyster hubs…

(Credti: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Nets ExxonMobil’s Contract for 4D OBN Survey Off Guyana

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured large deepwater 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) reservoir surveillance…

Integrated system for the transportation of fluids and gases (Credit: Strohm)

Strohm, UNITECH Unite for Enhanced Subsea Pipeline Solutions

Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) manufacturer Strohm, and provider of subsea connection systems UNITECH Offshore have signed…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

LVR Flote helps rebuilding of bridge with sonar precision
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Diesel Technician

● NYC Ferry ● Brooklyn, New York, United States

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news