January 12, 2024

US DOE’s TEAMER Awards $1.3M to Marine Energy Researchers

University of Washington's Harris Hydraulics Lab, Part of TEAMER Network (Credit: TEAMER Program)

The U.S. Testing Expertise and Access to Marine Energy Research (TEAMER) Program, supported by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), has selected 10 projects to share $1.3 million for marine energy-related research.

The projects have been selected as part of TEAMER Program’s 11th Request for Technical Support (RFTS).

The marine energy projects will receive support for testing expertise and access to numerical modeling, laboratory or bench testing, tank/flume testing, and expertise within the growing TEAMER Facility Network.

Selected applicants, along with their supporting facility, will now submit their completed test plans, a requirement before assistance activities can begin. Applications for RFTS 12 are currently being accepted through March 1, 2024.

Some of the supported projects include tidal turbine blade design testing by Verdant Power, wave energy modelling by Carnegie Clean Energy, researching alternate material design methods for wave energy devices by Columbia Power Technologies, and University of Hawaii-led study that will explore the integration of wave energy production with shore protection in harbor barriers.

Supported by the U.S. DOE and directed by the Pacific Ocean Energy Trust, TEAMER Program seeks to accelerate the viability of marine renewables by providing access to the best facilities and expertise in the U.S. to solve critical challenges, build knowledge, foster innovation, and drive commercialization.

