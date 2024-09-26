Thursday, September 26, 2024
 
OPT Teams Up with Brazilin Institute for Autonomous Ocean Developments

(Credit: OPT)

(Credit: OPT)

Ocean Power Technologies Signs (OPT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Brazil’s SENAI to advance autonomous ocean developments.

OPT and SENAI, short for Serviço Nacional de Aprendizagem Industrial (SENAI Innovation Institute for Virtual Production Systems from Firjan) in Brazil, will jointly explore blue economy opportunities including deployment of WAM-V autonomous and unmanned surface vehicles and Next Generation PowerBuoys equipped with AI capable Merrows.

The agreement follows recent discussions between SENAI and OPT in Brazil.

"As we continue our growth, we are excited to partner with SENAI to explore supporting the development and deployment of ocean technologies into Brazil.

“The offshore energy market in Brazil continues to grow and we believe our PowerBuoys and WAM-V unmanned surface vehicles provide the next generation of operators the solutions to generate offshore energy more effectively and efficiently,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO and President of OPT.

