Thursday, December 9, 2021
 
New Wave Media

December 9, 2021

Technip Energies’ Floating Offshore Wind Concept Making Progress

Credit: Technip Energies

Technip Energies said Thursday it had received the acceptance of its basis of the design of its INO12TM floating offshore wind concept from classification society DNV.

The company said that DNV's acceptance marked important progress towards the Approval in Principle (AiP) of the floater which is designed to accommodate a 12MW wind turbine.

"Following an extensive review of Technip Energies’ global structural and fatigue analysis of the INO12 floating wind system design, the company is on track to receive the DNV Approval in Principle by the end of the year 2021. Technip Energies has also received acceptance for the FLS (Fatigue Limit State) and ULS (Ultimate Limit State) methodology applied in the INO12 floating offshore wind concept which has been designed by Inocean, a fully-owned subsidiary of Technip Energies," Technip Energies said.

Technip Energies said that the ongoing DNV AiP comprises a high-level review of INO12 semi-submersible floating wind concept which relies on a simple and lean design, having a structural configuration well suited for mass production and scalability. The concept also provides full assembly at quayside with direct access to the tower and offers a cost-efficient transport and installation at the final location, Technip Energies added.

Geir Fuglerud, Director of Offshore Classification at DNV Maritime, added: “We are very pleased to be working with Inocean and Technip Energies on this AiP. This has been an excellent cooperation, where units from all the project partners in France, Norway and the UK have undertaken an extremely rigorous process to complete the AiP. We look forward to continuing to work with Technip Energies on full class approval of the concept.”

 

