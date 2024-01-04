 
New Wave Media

January 4, 2024

TechnipFMC Bags $1B Contract with Petrobras

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC has been awarded 'major' integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract by Petrobras to deliver the Mero 3 HISEP project, which uses subsea processing to capture carbon dioxide-rich dense gases and then inject them into the reservoir.

The contract covers the design, engineering, manufacture, and installation of subsea equipment, including manifolds, flexible and rigid pipes, umbilicals, power distribution, as well as life of field services.

For TechnipFMC, a 'major' contract is over $1 billion. This award will be included in first quarter subsea inbound orders.

The contract a tender process and aligns with research and development guidance established by the Brazilian National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

TechnipFMC, in partnership with Petrobras, has advanced the qualification of some of the core technologies needed to deliver the HISEP (High Pressure Separation) process entirely subsea, several of which are proprietary and will be used in other subsea applications.

These include gas separation systems and dense gas pumps which enable the injection of CO2-rich dense gas.

The Mero 3 project in Brazil’s pre-salt field will be the first to utilize Petrobras’s patented HISEP process subsea.

“This is an important moment for our company. With the HISEP project, we will again demonstrate how our leadership in subsea processing, technology innovation, and integrated solutions can deliver real and sustainable benefits to our partners. We are honored to be trusted by Petrobras and its partners in the Libra Consortium to deliver this transformational project,” said Luana Duffé, Executive Vice President, New Energy at TechnipFMC.

HISEP technologies enable the capture of CO2-rich dense gases directly from the well stream, moving part of the separation process from the topside platform to the sea floor.

In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emission intensity, HISEP technologies increase production capacity by debottlenecking the topside gas processing plant. These technologies are supported by Petrobras and its partners in the Libra Consortium.

The Libra Consortium consists of Petrobras as operator (38.6%), Shell Brasil Petróleo (19.3%), TotalEnergies EP Brasil (19.3%), CNOOC Petroleum Brasil (9.65%), CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gas (9.65%); and Pré-Sal Petróleo (3.5%), as the Brazilian government's representative in the non-contracted area.

Related News

The AR500 retrieved from the seabed (Credit: Ryan Biggs/Proteus Marine Renewables)

Tidal Energy Turbine Comes Ashore in Japan

The AR500 tidal turbine has successfully completed Phase 1 of the Goto Islands pilot project and was recovered from the Naru…

Subsea Collector (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions to Pilot Subsea Power Distribution System for Floating Wind

Aker Solutions has signed a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract with the Marine Energy Test Centre (METCentre)…

Copyright Infi Studio/AdobeStock

Top 10 Things to Watch in Offshore Wind in '24

Despite short-term obstacles driven by high inflation and interest rates coupled with supply chain issues, we maintain that…

From left: Jeremiah Gilbreath, Director - Americas, Reach Subsea; Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea; and Cleiver Moulin, Managing Director - Brazil, Reach Subsea. (Photo: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea, OceanPact Awarded Work for Equinor in Brazil

Norwegian subsea services firm Reach Subsea, together with its Brazilian partner OceanPact, received a notice of contract…

(Image: Jan De Nul Group)

Jan De Nul Inks Two Contracts with TenneT

Jan De Nul Group together with its consortium partners LS Cable & System and Denys has signed the contracts for two 525 HVDC…

© Mauro Carli / Adobe Stock

Fincantieri Set to Acquire Remazel Engineering

Fincantieri has set the main terms and conditions for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Remazel Engineering S.p.A.

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Ocean Robot Revolution: Reviewing the Latest in Marine Autonomy Tech
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Engineer

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news