December 15, 2020

TechnipFMC Orders Oceaneering Connectors for Gulf of Mexico Projects

Credit: Oceaneering

Oceaneering has been awarded a connector supply contract from TechnipFMC to provide 2-inch M5 Connectors and Chemical Throttle Valves (CTV) for Murphy Oil's Khaleesi/Mormont and Samurai tieback project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GoM).

Oceaneering said that its M5 connector provides an easy-to-install, fly-to-place connection solution that enables injection of gas or chemicals into subsea infrastructure and serves as an access point for future subsea field intervention activities such as gas lift, chemical injection, well stimulation, hydrate remediation, flooding and venting operations, acid injection and scale squeeze.

Oceaneering Rotator CTVs regulate the flow of chemicals—scale, wax, and corrosion inhibitors, for example—delivered to subsea production systems. Their functions are diverse, from flow control to metering and highly accurate dosing. CTVs effectively eliminate the need for topside injection and dedicated umbilical lines, the company said.

Nuno Sousa, VP, Manufactured Products, Energy, said: “We appreciate TechnipFMC’s trust in our ability to provide them with compact, reliable, cost-effective, and field-proven subsea connector and chemical metering hardware solutions. This contract demonstrates that the industry is confident in the reliability of our products.”

The Samurai and Khaleesi/Mormont fields will be tied back to the King’s Quay semi-submersible production unit, 280 kilometers (175 miles) south of New Orleans in the Green Canyon area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

According to Murphy Oil's third-quarter update released last month, the fabrication of the King's Quay floating production unit was progressing according to plan, despite COVID-19 limitations. At the time of the release of the report in November, the facility - being built by Hyundai in South Korea - was 77% complete, and on track to receive the first oil in the first half of 2022.

Designed to process up to 80 thousand barrels of oil per day and up to 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from the Khaleesi / Mormont and Samurai fields, the facility will be located in Green Canyon Block 433.

Credit: Murphy Oil

