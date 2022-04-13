 
MIND Technology books $7.3M in Orders

MIND Technology, Inc. announced orders totaling approximately $7.3 million, orders scheduled to be delivered later in this fiscal year. 

The company's Seamap unit received an order totaling approximately $4.8 million from HJ Shipbuilding & Construction to provide its GunLink 4000 source controller system, BuoyLink 4DX GNSS positioning system, air gun arrays and tail buoys for a new build seismic research vessel. The multi-streamer, multi-purpose vessel is being built for the Korean Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources.

MIND's Klein Marine Systems unit has also recently seen increased interest in multi-beam sonar systems, specifically the Klein 5000 and Klein 5900 systems, which has resulted in orders totaling approximately $2.5 million. These systems provide high-resolution images and allow for acquisition of data at high survey speeds. Thus, these are well suited for mine counter measure missions and fill critical needs for the United States and its allies. Furthermore, the company has responded to requests for quotes for additional systems, totaling approximately $3.5 million. In some cases, the orders include integrated launch and recovery systems.

