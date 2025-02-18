Tekmar’s Ryder Gets Nexans’ Multi-Year Subsea Engineering Contract

Tekmar Group's subsidiary Ryder, a provider of global subsea engineering consultancy solutions, has secured a three-year framework agreement by Nexans to provide wide scope of engineering support for the French cable manufacturer and services provider.

Under the framework, Ryder will provide support on cable burial risk assessments, installation analysis, and specialist subsea engineering consultancy services.

These services are expected to contribute to ensuring seamless project execution for Nexans and its associated projects worldwide.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this exciting opportunity by Nexans. This opportunity reflects the confidence Nexans has in Ryder’s expertise and our ability to deliver high-quality engineering support.

“Our skilled team is committed to providing innovative, high-quality solutions that support the success of Nexans’ projects. We look forward to delivering value under this framework over the next three years,” said Fraser Gibson, Managing Director of Ryder.